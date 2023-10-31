Karwa Chauth 2023: City-Wise Timings For Puja And Moonrise In India

Karwa Chauth is a popular Hindu festival where married women observe this day with fasting and rituals, praying for the long and prosperous lives of their husbands. It is all set to be celebrated on November 1. The festival is primarily celebrated in North India, including regions like Punjab, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

While the fasting begins with consuming food from Sargi Thaali at dawn, the night ends with a Karwa Chauth puja, where women sit and tell religious stories. But the real ritual is the most popular, all thanks to Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gam and all other Bollywood movies. Its where the wife's break their fast after seeing their husband on the sieve, and the husband makes his wife drink water from the ceremonial tray, signifying the end of her fast.

Timings

While the fasting period is from 6:33 am to 8:15 pm, the Karwa Chauth puja is scheduled to take place from 5:36 pm to 6:54 pm. Chaturthi Tithi will start on October 31 at 9:30 pm and conclude on November 1 at 9:19 pm. But here are some of the city-wise times for the moon rise and puja muhrat that you can refer to while planning the big day.

Citywise moonrise time

New Delhi - 8:15 pm

Mumbai - 8:59 pm

Chennai - 8:43 pm

Kolkata - 7:46 pm

Noida - 8:14 pm

Gurugram - 8:16 pm

Jaipur 8:26 pm

Chandigarh - 8:10 pm

Pune - 8:56 pm

Hyderabad - 8:40 pm

Bhubaneshwar - 8:02 pm

Puja Muhurat

New Delhi - 5:36 pm to 6:54 pm

Pune - 6:02 pm to 7:17 pm

Chennai - 5:42 pm to 6:56 pm

Kolkata - 4:59 pm to 6:15 pm

Hyderabad - 5:45 pm to 7:00 pm

Ahmedabad - 6:02 pm to 7:18 pm

Noida - 5:36 pm to 6:53 pm

Jaipur - 5:44 pm to 7:02 pm

Mumbai - 6:05 pm to 7:21 pm

Gurgaon - 5:37 pm to 6:55 pm

Bengaluru - 5:53 pm to 7:07 pm

Chandigarh - 5:35 pm to 6:54 pm

