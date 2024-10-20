Karva Chauth 2024: Women Hope For Men To Break Stereotypes And Fast For Their Wives' Longevity

Nikita Yadav Ballal and husband Nitheesh Ballal have been observing Karva Chauth fast since they married each other | FPJ

Married women belonging to different communities and especially the north Indian communities, will celebrate Karva Chauth today by observing a fast for well-being and longevity of their husbands. However, in a society influenced by mix culture and striving for equality among genders, women aspire that their husbands also participate in the festival by observing a day-long fast for the well-being of their wives.

Karva Chauth, which literally means, earthen pot with a sprout and the fourth day of the dark fortnight in the Kartik month of Hindu calendar. The festival celebrates the love between a husband and wife where the wife uses a filter net to see the light of the moon and pray for the husband’s long life.

DK Soman, an astrologer said, “In Maharashtra, Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated on the fourth day of Ashwin Krishna Paksh, while it is celebrated as Karva Chauth in north India which observes Kartik Krishna Chaturthi on this day. In Mumbai, the moon will rise at 8.35 pm.”

Also known as Karaka Chaturthi, Karva Chauth is traditionally celebrated by married women who observe ‘nirjala’ fast, which means to fast without even consuming water, from sunrise to moonrise for the well-being of their husbands. In conventional time, even unmarried girls observe a fast to attract a desired partner. However, with changing times as the society seeks equality in every tradition and festival, a lot of women aspire that men should also break stereotypes and participate in the festival.

Turning the aspiration into reality, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal had observed nirjala fast for his wife Katrina Kaif last year, which was revealed by the actress later in an interview, where she stated that it was “the sweetest thing.” In the same way, celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Virat Kohli and Ranveer Singh are known to be observing Karva Chauth fasts for their wives.

Under influence of pop-culture through Bollywood movies, while many women expect men to follow the same rituals, a lot of men have actually started observing similar Karva Chaurth fasts for their wives. Just like a traditional Karva Chauth celebration by women, men also observe nirjala fast throughout the day and break the fast in the evening with their wives after having the moon’s sight.

Entrepreneur couple Nitheesh Ballal and his wife Nikita Yadav Ballal have been celebrating the festival together for four years since they got married. Although Nitheesh hailing from Karnataka does not celebrate the festival traditionally, he started observing fast to accompany his wife who belongs to Haryana, where the festival is traditionally observed by women.

Nitheesh said, “I felt that it was absolutely absurd that only women have to fast for the long life of their husbands and therefore it is imperative that I also do it for her long life. I don’t observe a fast as a part of tradition but I really feel that I care for her as much as she cares for me. This is one sweet way to express gesture towards each other.”

Similarly, Nikita said, “It feels special when my husband observes a fast for me and this festival becomes an occasion for us where we both do something together which brings us closer and strengthens our bond. Last year when I was on verge of giving up, Nitheesh actually helped me complete the fast by preparing food for both of us.”

Powai-based accounts professional Yogesh Khanna has also been celebrating the festival with his wife Avantika. He said, “Being an atheist, I don't believe in the process idea or ritual of Karva Chauth but I love the spirit of the act and the goodwill that is associated with it. Therefore, I am in favour of the other partner in the equation following the ritual and collectively taking part in Karwa Chauth. I love to keep fast for my wife, as she does for me too."