Why Women Wear Red On Karwa Chauth? Know The Cultural Significance

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 19, 2024
Women across India celebrate Karwa Chauth by fasting for healthy and long-lives of their husbands. Here are reasons why they choose the colour red on this occassion
All images from Canva
Red is associated with love and passion in Indian culture. On Karwa Chauth, women wear red to express their deep love and devotion for their husbands, symbolising the strong emotional bond in marriage
Red is a vibrant color that symbolises fertility, life, and energy. By wearing red, women celebrate their roles as nurturers and protectors of life, signifying the importance of family and continuity
In many cultures, red is believed to ward off evil spirits and negativity. Wearing red during the Karwa Chauth fast is thought to protect both the woman and her husband from harm and ensure their well-being
In Hindu traditions, red is considered the color of marriage. Brides typically wear red on their wedding day, and continuing to wear red during important occasions like Karwa Chauth proves the sacredness
Red is considered an auspicious color in Hinduism, often associated with blessings and good fortune. By wearing red on Karwa Chauth, women seek blessings for a long, happy, and prosperous married life
Wearing red during Karwa Chauth is a long-standing tradition that has been passed down through generations. It is part of cultural identity and heritage, that helps women feel connected to their roots and the customs
