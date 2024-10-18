7 Must-Have Foods For Breaking Karwa Chauth Vrat

By: Rahul M | October 18, 2024
Karwa Chauth is an auspicious festival, celebration love and devotion, where married woman fast for their husband. This year, it will be observed on October 20.
Fruits are ideal option to break your fast with, providing hydration and essential nutrients
Dairy products are abundant in protein and calcium. You can have lassi, which will boost energy and keep you filling for longer hours
Dry fruits and nuts, such as almonds, cashews, and walnuts, are healthy and nutrient-packed snacks you can munch on after breaking fast
After breaking vrat, a warm plate of khichdi is the best option as it is easy to digest and does not upset your stomach
You can also incorporate paneer-based dishes in your meal for protein and calcium sources
Sweet dishes such as kheer, gulab jamun and laddoo can also consumed while breaking Karwa Chauth vrat
Lastly, if you don't want to eat anything heavy, a simple veggie sandwich can also be a great option
