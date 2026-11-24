Karisma Kapoor attends a Mumbai event in a black-and-ivory ensemble | Instagram

If your ethnic wardrobe is starting to feel a little predictable, it might be time to swap the usual straight-cut silhouettes for something with a little more movement. Dhoti-style skirts offer just that, bringing the ease of traditional draping into contemporary dressing. And Karisma Kapoor has a rather stylish way of making them work.

The actress recently attended an event in Mumbai wearing a black-and-ivory ensemble that paired a voluminous dhoti-style skirt with a structured jacket that felt rooted in traditional design but had a distinctly modern edge.

Take a look:

Karisma Kapoor wows in black-and-ivory look

Karisma's outfit played with two contrasting silhouettes. She teamed a voluminous ivory dhoti-style skirt with a fitted black jacket, allowing the draped lower half to bring movement while the upper half kept things structured.

The black jacket featured a high mandarin-style collar, full sleeves and a clean, tailored shape. What made it stand out were the knotted frog closures running down the front. These traditional fastening details gave the otherwise minimal jacket an interesting Asian-inspired touch.

Her ivory skirt was all about fluidity and volume. Soft folds and gathered draping created a dhoti-inspired silhouette, while an asymmetrical layered panel running along one side added dimension. The lighter shade also broke up the dark upper half, making the contrast between the two pieces work particularly well.

She carried the look forward with accessories that added a traditional touch. Karisma wore statement oxidised-silver earrings featuring a bird-inspired design and a long geometric drop. A metallic embellished clutch, stacked bracelets and rings completed the look. She opted for black lace-up shoes, keeping the footwear in sync with her jacket.

For beauty, the actress chose a sleek centre-parted hairstyle, pulling her hair back into a low ponytail. Her makeup featured defined eyes, softly sculpted cheeks and a muted mauve-brown lip shade. The pulled-back hairstyle also ensured that her statement earrings remained visible.

Karisma Kapoor stuns in chic look | Instagram

How to style dhoti-style bottoms

Dhoti-style skirts can be styled for everything from weddings to casual outings. Pair them with a structured corset for a dressy look, a fitted crop top for an easy daytime outfit, or a short or asymmetrical kurta for an ethnic touch. You can also experiment with one-shoulder or off-shoulder tops for a party-ready spin.

For a more polished look, take a cue from Karisma Kapoor and layer the skirt with a cropped jacket, structured blazer or short bandhgala. Balance the volume of the drape with fitted tops, and finish with statement earrings, juttis, heels or sneakers depending on the occasion.

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