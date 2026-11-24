Shraddha Kapoor in Pune to celebrate Eetha's historic Lavani milestone | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Ahead of Eetha's release, Shraddha Kapoor was part of a special celebration in Pune as the film marked a record-breaking Lavani moment. The actress joined director Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma at Zeal University, where the maximum number of women performing the Lavani hook step together earned a place in the India and Asia Book of Records. Adding to the occasion, Shraddha embraced a classic Maharashtrian look, stepping out in a traditional Nauvari saree.

Shraddha Kapoor in Pune to celebrate Eetha's historic Lavani milestone | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Shraddha Kapoor stuns in traditional Nauvari look

For the milestone celebration, Shraddha chose a rich emerald-green Nauvari saree, bringing a traditional Maharashtrian silhouette to the spotlight. The nine-yard drape created its signature dhoti-style shape, while tiny gold motifs scattered across the fabric added delicate detailing.

The contrasting copper-peach pallu was one of the standout elements of the saree. It featured intricate gold zari work, fine horizontal stripes and small pink motifs, framed by a broad gold-woven border.

She paired it with a short-sleeved blouse that brought another colour contrast to the ensemble. Its deep-green sleeves featured tiny gold details, while the reddish-pink front panel complemented the saree's pallu.

Shraddha Kapoor in Pune to celebrate Eetha's historic Lavani milestone | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Shraddha completed the outfit with traditional Maharashtrian jewellery. A statement silver-toned choker and matching dangling earrings framed her face, while a traditional nath added to the regional touch.

She also wore stacked bangles, a decorative waist belt with a dangling embellishment and silver anklets. Kolhapuri chappals completed the look, keeping the footwear rooted in Maharashtrian style.

Her beauty look stayed classic, too. The actress tied her hair into a neat bun decorated with red flowers and paired it with a small bindi, defined eyes and a soft lip shade.

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