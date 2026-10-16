Kareena Kapoor Khan Rubs Ghee On Her Feet Before Sleeping, Karisma Uses It On Her Face: Is This Desi Remedy Really That Good For Skin?

The Kapoor household is clearly obsessed with ghee, and it’s not just a kitchen staple for them! While Karisma Kapoor has spoken about using it for her skin and including it in her diet, Kareena Kapoor Khan has now revealed another way she incorporates it into her routine: rubbing it on her feet before bed.

But can this age-old desi remedy really help you sleep better or achieve glowing skin? We spoke to a skin expert to understand what it can and cannot do.

Kareena Kapoor Khan rubs ghee on her feet

During an appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show with husband Saif Ali Khan, Kareena offered a glimpse into the family's love for ghee. After host Kapil Sharma complimented the couple on looking fresh and asked what they ate, Saif responded, "These days, there's a lot of ghee coming to our homes."

Kareena agreed, revealing that ghee is a regular part of their household's diet. "We do use a lot of ghee in our house. The kids eat it, and we eat it too," she said.

Saif then added a detail that caught everyone's attention: Kareena doesn't just eat ghee but also rubs it on her feet. The actress explained her reason, saying, "It helps you sleep so well!"

Her revelation has put the traditional practice of massaging the feet with herbal oils or ghee before bedtime in the spotlight. In Ayurveda, foot massage is known as Padabhyanga and is traditionally practised as part of self-care. While massage can help some people relax before sleep, there is limited scientific evidence to establish that applying ghee specifically improves sleep.

Karisma Kapoor applies it on her face

Kareena isn't the only sister who has held on to these familiar desi rituals. In an earlier conversation with The Free Press Journal, Karisma shared how simple home remedies, passed down by the elders in the family, continue to influence her beauty routine.

“Whether it was eating ghee, putting it on your face or using some malai, these were things we saw growing up,” Karisma shared, explaining that she grew up watching her grandmother use everyday ingredients such as ghee and malai for beauty care.

She added that these habits have stayed with her and Kareena over the years. "Both me and my sister grew up with that, so I think we still stick to it,” she said, describing her approach to beauty in a simple line: “I believe less is more.”

For Karisma, ghee is not just something to apply externally. She also spoke about including it in meals, recalling how her grandmother would eat it with everyday foods.

“Actually putting or eating ghee is something my grandmother used to do. Whether you put it in rice or on roti, it still goes within and makes you glow. So I think that's important,” she explained.

But while these practices may hold sentimental value and form part of a familiar family routine, does applying ghee really benefit the skin?

Does applying ghee on the skin actually work?

According to skin expert and plastic surgeon Dr Smriti Nathani, who previously spoke to The Free Press Journal, ghee can have some benefits as a moisturising ingredient, but it is not a one-size-fits-all skincare solution.

“People often ask me whether applying ghee on the skin is actually beneficial or if it's just an old home remedy. The truth, as with most traditional practices, lies somewhere in between,” she explained.

Ghee contains fats that can help soften the skin and form a layer that slows moisture loss. Dr Nathani said this may be useful for people dealing with dryness, chapped lips or rough patches on areas such as the elbows, knees and heels. Used sparingly, it may offer temporary hydration and leave the skin feeling softer.

However, the expert cautioned against treating ghee as a miracle ingredient. “I would not consider ghee a universal skincare solution. It is not a treatment for acne, pigmentation, ageing or other dermatological concerns. In oily or acne-prone skin, applying ghee on the face can clog pores, worsen breakouts and make the skin feel excessively greasy,” she explained.

So, if your skin is prone to acne or clogged pores, using ghee as a facial moisturiser may not be the best choice. A skincare product suited to your skin type is generally a more predictable option.

Does eating ghee give you glowing skin?

Karisma's belief in eating ghee as part of her beauty routine raises another common question: can adding more of it to your diet make your skin glow?

Dr Nathani explained that healthy fats have a role in a balanced diet, but simply increasing ghee consumption will not automatically transform the skin.

“Healthy fats are important for skin health, and ghee can be part of a balanced diet. But increasing ghee intake won't magically transform your skin,” she said.

Skin health depends on several factors, including hydration, nutrition, adequate sleep, hormonal balance, stress management and sun protection. A consistent skincare routine that suits your skin type also matters.

“The healthiest skin is achieved through good nutrition, healthy lifestyle habits and evidence-based skincare. Traditional remedies have their place, but they work best when they complement modern science rather than replace it,” Dr Nathani added.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice.