Karan Johar, Urvashi Rautela & Shruti Haasan With Dad Kamal Haasan Steal The Spotlight At INCA Awards In Mumbai

Karan Johar and Urvashi Rautela at INCA | Instagram

Mumbai turned into a full-blown style runway as the Indian National Cine Academy Awards 2026 brought together cinema’s biggest names from across industries. From timeless sarees to high-fashion lehengas and sharply tailored suits, the red carpet on April 16 in Mumbai was a perfect mix of classic elegance and statement-making style moments.

Karan Johar

Taking charge as host, Karan Johar stayed true to his signature aesthetic in a black velvet tuxedo layered over a crisp white shirt and structured waistcoat. The look was elevated with a sleek bow tie, a statement brooch, and his trademark glasses, adding just the right amount of personality to the formal fit.

Rekha

Rekha proved once again why she remains the ultimate icon of timeless Indian glamour. Draped in a rich gold saree with a striking red border, she leaned into her classic styling. Layers of gold jewellery, from necklaces to bangles, paired with a neatly tied bun adorned with gajra, created a look that felt regal and effortlessly graceful.

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol brought understated sophistication to the evening in a navy blue bandhgala suit. Paired with subtle red accents, his well-groomed beard and tinted glasses completed the ensemble.

Urvashi Rautela

If there was one look that screamed high-glam, it was Urvashi Rautela’s. She turned heads in a sparkling pink lehenga adorned with intricate embellishments and sequins. The sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline added a bold touch, while her diamond jewellery layered the look with luxury. A sheer dupatta and a quirky swan-shaped bag added her signature drama.

Shruti Haasan & Kamal Haasan

Shruti Haasan made a striking appearance alongside her father, Kamal Haasan, serving a stylish family moment. She opted for a deep red lehenga with a V-neck blouse, styling the dupatta in a saree-inspired drape. Gold jewellery and a bold red bindi tied the look together. Kamal Haasan complemented her perfectly in a classic brown three-piece suit, keeping it sharp and sophisticated.

Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran embraced a more experimental, couture-inspired look. She wore a navy ensemble featuring a structured corset-style top paired with a pleated skirt and a daring thigh-high slit. The addition of a draped element around her arms added movement, while a diamond necklace and metallic heels gave the outfit a refined finish.