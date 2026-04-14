Janhvi Kapoor Channels Etheral Elegance In A Striking White Ensemble; Guess The Price Of Her Earrings

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 14, 2026

Janhvi Kapoor looks absolutely mesmerizing in a soft, flowing white ensemble in the recenly dropped pictures on social media.

She is wearing a custom Antithesis dress that draped beautifully over her frame, creating an effortlessly elegant and dreamy silhouette.

The backless design with delicate criss-cross straps adds a subtle hint of allure while keeping the look refined and classy.

The sheer, cape-like sleeves enhance the ethereal feel of the ensemble.

Keeping her jewels minimal, she wore a stunning piece, “Promise of Eden Mystique Earrings” which are reportedly worth ₹5.55 Lakh'.

Her dewy makeup enhances her features flawlessly, giving her a glowing and youthful finish.

The softly styled hair with loose strands frames her face beautifully, adding a touch of softness.