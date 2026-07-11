Karan Johar Is Shaadi-Ready For Akansha Ranjan's Pre-Wedding Party In Regal Manish Malhotra Ensemble

Wedding celebrations in Bollywood are as much about fashion as they are about festivities, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma's pre-wedding cocktail party was no exception. With stars like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in attendance, the evening was packed with glamorous appearances. Yet, it was filmmaker Karan Johar who effortlessly stole the spotlight, arriving in an exquisite ensemble that blended royal elegance with contemporary drama.

Karan Johar stuns in regal Manish Malhotra look

Styled by celebrity stylist Eka Lakhani, Karan Johar made a glamorous entrance in a luxurious outfit from Manish Malhotra, proving once again why he remains one of Bollywood's boldest fashion enthusiasts.

The statement piece of the ensemble was a longline metallic coat woven in rich gold and black jacquard. Crafted with intricate geometric brocade detailing, the outerwear featured a structured silhouette, a sophisticated band collar and an open-front design that instantly added grandeur to the look.

Instead of opting for a classic shirt, Karan layered the dramatic jacket over a shimmering black kurta embellished with sequins. Leaving a few buttons open around the chest gave the look a relaxed yet fashion-forward finish. Balancing the ornate upper half, he paired the outfit with classic black wide-leg trousers.

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Keeping the styling equally royal, Karan went all out with statement accessories. He wore oversized black round sunglasses that added his signature dramatic touch, while multiple oversized gemstone rings in varied colours added richness to the monochrome palette.

Classic black formal shoes, mostly hidden beneath the flowing trousers, completed the ensemble, ensuring the attention remained firmly on the ethnic couture and luxurious rings.