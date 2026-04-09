Karan Aujla's Mumbai 2.0 Concert: Here Are All The Guidelines, Checklist Before You Head To The Mahalaxmi Racecourse | Instagram @karanaujlaglobal

After facing backlash over mismanagement at his previous Mumbai concert, Punjabi star Karan Aujla is all set to return with a revamped experience titled Mumbai 2.0. Scheduled for April 12, 2026, at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse, the upcoming show promises better organisation, smoother entry and improved facilities for fans.

The concert comes after Team Innovation acknowledged the concerns raised during the Holi event at MMRDA Grounds, assuring fans that their feedback has been taken seriously. In a major move, attendees from the previous show will receive complimentary tickets for this concert.

Complimentary Tickets & Entry Process

According to the latest update, past attendees will receive their QR codes via the District app between April 9 and April 10. Once the QR code appears, fans must visit the box office to redeem it for physical entry bands, which are mandatory for access.

The band collection window is open from April 10 to April 12, between 12 PM and 8 PM, at Gallops Restaurant, Gate No. 1, Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Organisers have strongly advised fans to collect their bands in advance to avoid long queues on the day of the event.

Ticket Details & Timings

For those purchasing fresh tickets, prices range from ₹2,999 to a premium ₹5.9 lakh, depending on the experience tier. Tickets are currently available on the District app.

On the event day:

Gates open at 5 PM

Show begins at 6 PM and continues till 10 PM

What To Expect

With lessons learned from the previous show, expectations are high for a smoother, more organised concert this time. From better crowd management to streamlined entry processes, fans are hoping Mumbai 2.0 lives up to its promise.