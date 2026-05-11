Karan Aujla Sets Toronto Concert On Fire With Mid-Air Grand Entry, Luxe ₹2.6 Cr Watch | Visuals Inside | Instagram @karanaujlaglobal

Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla has once again taken over the internet with his larger-than-life stage presence as he kicked off the Toronto leg of his much-awaited P-Pop Culture World Tour 2026. After delivering packed performances in Vancouver last weekend, the singer launched Day 1 of his two-night concert at Toronto’s iconic Scotiabank Arena with unmatched energy and spectacle.

The arena witnessed massive crowds as fans gathered to experience one of the biggest Punjabi music concerts of the year. However, it was Aujla’s jaw-dropping grand entry that instantly became the highlight of the evening. In visuals now going viral across social media, the singer can be seen making a dramatic mid-air zipline entry onto the stage, sending the audience into a frenzy.

As fireworks, flashing lights and roaring cheers filled the arena, Aujla launched into his chart-topping tracks, proving why he continues to dominate the global Punjabi music scene.

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Apart from the electrifying performance, eagle-eyed fans and luxury watch enthusiasts were quick to notice the extravagant timepiece adorning the singer’s wrist during the concert.

Aujla was spotted wearing the ultra-luxurious Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked, a watch estimated to be worth around ₹2.6 crore. The elite Swiss masterpiece is known for its intricate skeletonized dial, exposing the stunning double-balance wheel mechanism within the watch.

Crafted in 18k rose gold, the luxury timepiece perfectly complemented Aujla’s bold stage persona and premium fashion aesthetic. The watch is considered one of the most coveted statement pieces among collectors and celebrities worldwide, blending sporty aesthetics with complex haute horology craftsmanship.

The Toronto concerts mark another major milestone in Aujla’s rapidly growing international presence. His P-Pop Culture World Tour has already generated massive buzz globally, with sold-out arenas, high-production performances and viral fan moments dominating social media timelines.