Karan Aujla Dons ₹2.75 Cr Watch As He Kicked Off His P-Pop World Tour In Canada | Instagram @richindiansclub

After the massive success of his India tour, Karan Aujla has officially launched his much-anticipated P-Pop World Tour, starting with back-to-back shows in Vancouver on May 2 and 3. Performing at the iconic Rogers Arena, the singer delivered electrifying, packed-house performances, treating fans to a lineup of his biggest hits.

While his high-energy stage presence and music had the crowd hooked, it was his luxury style that also stole the spotlight. Known for his elite watch collection, Aujla turned heads with a stunning Audemars Piguet Skeleton watch, reportedly valued at ₹2.75 crore.

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The timepiece, featuring an exposed dial, showcased intricate craftsmanship and added a bold statement to his on-stage persona, perfectly blending luxury with his larger-than-life performance style.

One of the most memorable moments of the night came when Aujla received a heartfelt gift from a fan, a beautiful painting of him and his wife. The emotional exchange quickly went viral, adding a personal and touching highlight to an already spectacular concert.

The tour now moves ahead with performances scheduled at Rogers Place on May 5, followed by Scotiabank Saddledome on May 6. The grand finale will take place at Scotiabank Arena on May 9.

With sold-out arenas, viral fan moments, and his signature luxe style, Karan Aujla’s P-Pop World Tour is off to a spectacular start.

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