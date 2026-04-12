 Karan Aujla Mumbai 2.0 Concert: Fastest & Easiest Ways To Reach Mahalaxmi Racecourse By Metro, Train
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Karan Aujla Mumbai 2.0 Concert: Fastest & Easiest Ways To Reach Mahalaxmi Racecourse By Metro, Train

Karan Aujla returns to Mumbai with Mumbai 2.0 on April 12 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse after earlier backlash. Fans can reach via Metro (Science Centre station) or Mahalaxmi local station. Gates open at 5 PM. Complimentary tickets for past attendees will be honoured via QR codes. Ticket prices range from ₹2,999 to ₹5.9 lakh.

Aanchal CUpdated: Sunday, April 12, 2026, 10:01 AM IST
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After a whirlwind of backlash following his last Mumbai gig, Karan Aujla is back with a bigger, better, and far more organised show. Titled Mumbai 2.0, the much-awaited concert is set to take over Mahalaxmi Racecourse on April 12, 2026, and fans are already gearing up for a smoother, high-energy experience this time around.

Best ways to reach Mahalaxmi Racecourse 

Metro: If you’re planning to attend, public transport is your best bet. The quickest way is via the Mumbai Metro Aqua Line. Get down at Science Centre station, take Exit B2, and it’s just a short walk to one of the entry gates.

Trains: Hop onto a local and get off at Mahalaxmi station. From there, it’s about a 10-minute walk to the venue, or a short cab ride if you want to skip the heat, though traffic could be tricky.

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Timing & entry details

Gates open at 5 PM, with the show kicking off at 6 PM and running till 10 PM. Organisers have stepped up logistics this time, especially after previous concerns, ensuring smoother crowd management and better facilities.

For those who attended the earlier concert, complimentary access is being alloted, but there’s a process. QR codes will be issued via the District app, which must be exchanged for physical wristbands at the box office before entry. Early collection is highly recommended to avoid last-minute queues.

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Tickets & what to expect

Fresh tickets are still up for grabs, with prices ranging from ₹2,999 to premium VIP tiers going up to ₹5.9 lakh. Expect a revamped stage, tighter organisation, and a crowd ready to sing along to Aujla’s biggest hits.

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