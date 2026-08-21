Karan Aujla Dons ₹3.70 Cr Richard Mille Watch During Packed Melbourne Concert | WATCH |

Punjabi music star Karan Aujla is currently taking Australia by storm, and his recent back-to-back shows in Melbourne have created quite the buzz. While the singer had fans singing along to his biggest hits and brought his signature high-energy stage presence to the packed venue, it was another detail from his concert look that caught the attention of watch enthusiasts, a jaw-dropping timepiece reportedly worth ₹3.70 crore.

For the Melbourne concert, Aujla was spotted wearing the Richard Mille RM 011 Felipe Massa Last Limited Edition, a striking luxury chronograph featuring a distinctive baby blue ceramic case.

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The RM 011 is one of the most recognisable silhouettes from the world of haute horology, known for its tonneau-shaped case, highly technical construction and bold motorsport-inspired design. The Felipe Massa edition, created in association with the former Formula 1 driver, carries forward Richard Mille's strong connection with the world of racing and high-performance engineering.

With a reported market value of around ₹3.70 crore, the vibrant baby blue colour gives the otherwise highly technical timepiece a playful edge, making it a natural fit for the singer's larger-than-life stage persona. Beneath its bold exterior lies the kind of intricate engineering Richard Mille watches are celebrated for.

The Melbourne shows are part of Aujla's ongoing Australia tour, with performances scheduled in Boondall and Perth on August 23 and 24, followed by a show in Auckland, New Zealand, on August 25.

However, there has been a change in the tour schedule. Karan Aujla's concert at Perth's RAC Arena, scheduled for Monday, August 24, has reportedly been cancelled. Ticket holders have been informed that their refunds will be processed automatically.