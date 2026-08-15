Emraan Hashmi Dons ₹1.76 Cr Richard Mille Watch To Mumbai Event During Awarapan 2 Promotions |

Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani turned heads at a promotional event for Awarapan 2 in Mumbai, bringing contrasting styles to the occasion. While Disha opted for a glamorous red evening gown, Emraan kept his outfit understated and let a luxury timepiece become the biggest statement of his look.

Emraan was spotted wearing the Richard Mille RM 030 Titanium Case Skeleton Number Dial, a technically advanced timepiece known for its skeletonised movement, lightweight titanium construction and signature engineering. The luxury watch reportedly carries a price tag of around ₹1.76 crore ($185,000), making it the standout accessory of his otherwise simple promotional look.

The actor kept things classic in a half-sleeved T-shirt paired with trousers. His minimal outfit allowed the striking Richard Mille to take centre stage, proving that understated dressing can still make a major luxury statement. The intricate skeletonised dial and sporty construction of the timepiece added a high-end edge to his relaxed ensemble.

Disha Patani, meanwhile, went all-out with her glamorous appearance. The actress wore a striking red halter-neck maxi dress featuring a dramatic plunging neckline and a backless design. The fitted silhouette accentuated her figure, while floral detailing across the dress added texture and a romantic touch to the bold red ensemble.

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Her choice of accessories and styling remained relatively understated, allowing the dramatic gown to do most of the talking. The rich red hue further elevated the look, giving it a classic yet sultry red-carpet appeal.