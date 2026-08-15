Emraan Hashmi Dons ₹1.76 Cr Richard Mille Watch To Mumbai Event During Awarapan 2 Promotions

Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani turned heads at a promotional event for Awarapan 2 in Mumbai, bringing contrasting styles to the occasion. While Disha opted for a glamorous red evening gown, Emraan kept his outfit understated and let a luxury timepiece become the biggest statement of his look.
Emraan was spotted wearing the Richard Mille RM 030 Titanium Case Skeleton Number Dial, a technically advanced timepiece known for its skeletonised movement, lightweight titanium construction and signature engineering. The luxury watch reportedly carries a price tag of around ₹1.76 crore ($185,000), making it the standout accessory of his otherwise simple promotional look.
The actor kept things classic in a half-sleeved T-shirt paired with trousers. His minimal outfit allowed the striking Richard Mille to take centre stage, proving that understated dressing can still make a major luxury statement. The intricate skeletonised dial and sporty construction of the timepiece added a high-end edge to his relaxed ensemble.
Disha Patani, meanwhile, went all-out with her glamorous appearance. The actress wore a striking red halter-neck maxi dress featuring a dramatic plunging neckline and a backless design. The fitted silhouette accentuated her figure, while floral detailing across the dress added texture and a romantic touch to the bold red ensemble.
Her choice of accessories and styling remained relatively understated, allowing the dramatic gown to do most of the talking. The rich red hue further elevated the look, giving it a classic yet sultry red-carpet appeal.