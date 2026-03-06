Karan Aujla, AP Dhillon To Perform At World's Largest Desi Music Festival This September! Know More

South Asian music fans, get ready for a global desi takeover! One of the biggest celebrations of Desi music and culture is heading back to Europe, and the lineup is bigger than ever. The much-anticipated Breaking Borders festival has officially announced its 2026 edition, bringing some of the most celebrated South Asian artists to the scenic Mediterranean island of Malta for four unforgettable days of music, culture and high-energy performances.

Breaking Borders festival returns in 2026

The world’s largest Desi destination music festival, Breaking Borders, is set to return from September 3 to September 6, 2026. After the massive response to its previous edition, the festival is expanding once again, promising an even bigger celebration of South Asian music and community.

Over four days, thousands of fans from across the globe are expected to gather in Malta, turning the island into a buzzing hub of Desi beats, cultural pride and unforgettable party vibes. The festival blends large-scale concerts with a travel-style experience, making it a unique destination event for music lovers.

Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon as headliners

Leading the lineup is Punjabi superstar Karan Aujla, who will deliver a special performance format never seen before in his career. The global icon will headline two different nights, Friday and Sunday, with completely unique setlists, making history at the festival.

Joining the top bill is global Punjabi sensation AP Dhillon, who has been confirmed as the Saturday headliner. The artist, known for blending Punjabi music with hip-hop and global sounds, will bring his signature high-energy performance to the Mediterranean stage.

Star-studded artist line-up

Apart from the headline acts, the festival will feature an exciting mix of artists representing the diverse soundscape of South Asian music. The lineup includes performers such as Jasmine Sandlas, Sukha, Tegi Pannu, The PropheC, Harkirat Sangha, BK, Panjabi MC, Miss Pooja and Prabh.

In addition to live performances, the festival will also feature special DJ takeovers by collectives like Desi Beatz and Jawani 4eva, bringing club culture and next-gen South Asian party sounds to the stage.

