Kangana Ranaut Reveals The Secret Behind Her Iconic Saree Collection Is Regional Indian Weavers; Actress & BJP MP Celebrates Handloom Heritage In New Delhi |

Bollywood actress and BJP Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut recently celebrated India's rich handloom heritage during her visit to the Weaves of India Festival at the Central Cottage Industries Emporium (The Cottage) in Janpath, New Delhi. The event, which showcases some of the country's finest traditional textiles, saw the actress interacting with master artisans and highlighting the importance of supporting India's weaving communities.

During her visit, Kangana explored an extensive exhibition featuring 116 traditional handloom weaves from across the country. She spent time meeting skilled weavers from different states, appreciating the craftsmanship, artistry, and generations of tradition that continue to keep India's textile legacy alive.

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One of the highlights of her visit was her candid revelation about her own wardrobe. Sharing the story behind her much-admired saree collection, Kangana said people often ask her where she buys the elegant sarees she wears.

"I am very delighted to be here. As you know, when people used to meet me, they used to say that they like my acting a lot. They used to ask me where I get my sarees from. So, everybody is so curious about where I get my sarees from. I tell everybody that I directly get my sarees from the weavers," she said.

Kangana also spoke about the challenges faced by India's weaving community and stressed the need to extend greater respect and support to the artisans who preserve these centuries-old traditions.

"We have come to know about the struggles of the weavers and the respect that they deserve. We are trying our best for that. I would like to thank all of you for this initiative and especially for Handloom Day, which is being held on August 7," she added.

The Weaves of India Festival has been jointly organised by the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, and the Central Cottage Industries Corporation of India (CCIC). The exhibition is open to visitors until August 7, welcoming the public daily from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM.