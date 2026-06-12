Kangana Ranaut Offers Prayers At Jodhpur Temples For Narendra Modi After He Becomes Longest Serving Prime Minister; Dons Gujarati Patan Patola Saree

Kangana Ranaut Offers Prayers At Jodhpur Temples For Narendra Modi On Becoming Longest Serving Prime Minister; Dons Gujarati Patan Patola Saree |

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut recently visited Jodhpur's Shree Chamunda Mata Temple and Gajanan Maharaj Temple. During her visit, she congratulated and offered prayers for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 4,400 days in office and becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister in India to serve consecutively. The Bharat Bhagya Vidhata actress marked the occasion in a stunning traditional Gujarati Patan Patola saree.

During her spiritual visit, Kangana offered prayers at the Ganesh temple and dedicated her prayers to Prime Minister Modi's continued leadership and the nation's progress. Speaking about the milestone, she praised Modi's tenure. "His leadership has played a significant role in strengthening India's economic growth and global standing," she said.

The visit came amid promotional activities for her upcoming film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, which is slated for a theatrical release today, June 12. Kangana thanked the people of Jodhpur for their warm welcome and support during the film's premiere activities in the city.

She also expressed gratitude to actor John Abraham for his contribution to the project. The film shines a spotlight on the often-overlooked heroes of India's healthcare sector and aims to bring their stories to a wider audience.

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Kangana's Nod To Gujarati Heritage Fashion:

Apart from her remarks, it was Kangana's traditional ensemble that caught attention. Embracing Indian craftsmanship, the actress opted for a striking red handwoven Patan Patola saree, one of Gujarat's most celebrated textile traditions. She draped the saree in the classic Gujarati sidha pallu style, allowing the intricate geometric and traditional Patola motifs to take centre stage.

Elevating the ethnic look further, Kangana styled her hair in a sleek bun adorned with fresh jasmine flowers, adding a touch of timeless elegance. She paired the saree with a statement choker necklace, traditional jhumkas and a kada, creating a regal yet devotional aesthetic perfectly suited for the temple visit.