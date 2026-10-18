Kangana Ranaut Drops Maximalist Garba Look In ₹2.10 Lakh Lehenga-Choli, Tribal Jewels And Bold Eyes

Honestly, Kangana Ranaut might have just claimed the title of the best-dressed celebrity for Navratri this year (at least in my opinion). A few days after Isha Ambani stunned everyone in her maximalist ghagra choli, Kangana has entered the festive fashion chat with a look that is every bit as dramatic.



From a richly embroidered Torani lehenga to layers of tribal silver jewellery, intricate mirror work and playful tassels, her ensemble is a full-blown riot of Indian craftsmanship. And if you're planning to conclude the 9-day Garba celebration with one last showstopper, this might just be it!

Kangana Ranaut's jaw-dropping Navratri moment



Kangana’s regal ensemble came from designer label Torani, with the silk lehenga set listed at ₹2,10,500 on the brand’s official website. Inspired by the heritage of travelling cultures and the craft traditions of the Indus Valley, the design embraced a maximalist aesthetic, combining vivid motifs with detailed surface work.

The flared lehenga skirt was the centrepiece, featuring vertical patterns, floral and animal-inspired motifs, and an ornate embroidered border that added richness to the hem. Its voluminous silhouette gave the outfit a dramatic sweep, while the intricate detailing made it an elaborate festive pick rather than a conventional lehenga.

The choli brought even more drama and texture to the ensemble. Patchwork, mirror work known as abhala, bead embellishments, cowrie shells and fine thread embroidery reflected traditional Gujarati and Rajasthani craft influences. An equally exquisite dupatta, finished with elaborate tassels and pompoms, completed the desi look.

Kangana went all out with her accessories, choosing traditional silver and tribal-inspired jewellery that accentuated the outfit’s detailed craftsmanship. A multi-layered oxidised necklace took centre stage, paired with a maang tikka, ethnic jhumkas, a nose pin and ear cuffs. Bold rings and metallic bajubandh worn on both arms added another layer of ornamentation.

She also carried a heavily decorated potli, embellished with shells, beads and colourful tassels. The accessory tied in with the ensemble’s traditional details and would fit right into a Garba-inspired festive wardrobe.

Read Also From Corset Cuts To Jewelled Backs: Blouses Are Having A Moment This Festive Season

Rather than opting for loose waves, Kangana wore her hair in a sleek, centrally parted low braid, finished with subtle hair ornaments. Her makeup brought a sharper edge to the traditional look, featuring dramatic smoky winged eyeliner with artistic detailing at the corners, highlighted facial features and tiny bindis framing her forehead.