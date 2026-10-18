Ananya Panday Makes Chic Debut At Academy Museum Gala 2026 In Chanel Dress, Joins Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift And Others

Ananya Panday debuts at Academy Museum Gala 2026 | Instagram

Hollywood’s biggest names brought their A-game to the Academy Museum Gala 2026, and our very own Ananya Panday made sure she had her own fashion moment on the red carpet. The Indian actress made her debut at the annual Los Angeles event in a black Chanel ensemble that exuded chic minimalism.

Ananya Panday oozes demure elegance in Chanel



For her first appearance at the gala, Ananya opted for a classic black dress from Chanel’s Fall/Winter 2026 Ready-to-Wear collection. The design featured a clean halter neckline that gave the silhouette a sleek finish, while side pockets added a relaxed element to the otherwise elegant ensemble. Its most dramatic detail was the flowing train, which brought red-carpet appeal to the minimalist look.

Rather than loading the outfit with embellishments, Ananya let her accessories do the talking. She paired the black dress with a chunky gold-toned statement necklace featuring large, rounded stones. Diamond earrings added a subtle sparkle, while basic black heels kept the overall look polished without distracting from the dress.

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Her beauty look stayed in the soft-glam territory. Ananya wore her hair loose in voluminous waves, parted neatly down the middle. Glowing skin, neutral eyeshadow, sharply defined winged eyeliner and a natural nude lip completed the look, keeping the focus on the contrast between the black dress and the bold gold necklace.

Joins star-studded guest list



The sixth annual Academy Museum Gala took place on October 17, 2026, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. The event brought together a high-profile mix of actors, musicians and fashion favourites, with Ananya joining an impressive guest list.



Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were among the celebrities in attendance. The evening also featured singer Sabrina Carpenter, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, actor Colman Domingo and Elle Fanning, alongside several other familiar faces from the worlds of film, music and fashion.