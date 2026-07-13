Kangana Ranaut Climbs To Shri Bijli Mahadev Temple In Kullu, Eats Traditional Himachali Food With Locals

Away from film sets and political engagements, Kangana Ranaut recently embraced the serene beauty of Himachal Pradesh with a spiritually enriching visit to the revered Shri Bijli Mahadev Temple in Kullu. The actress and Member of Parliament from the Mandi constituency trekked to the hilltop shrine, soaked in the tranquil surroundings, and spent time interacting with local women over traditional Himachali food.

Inside Kangana Ranaut's spiritual visit

According to Kangana, she reached the revered temple after completing the uphill climb to the shrine nestled atop the Kharahal Valley. Offering prayers to Lord Shiva, she described the pilgrimage as an experience that filled her with peace and joy.

Sharing photographs from the visit on social media, she wrote, "Today visited the holy Shri Bijli Mahadev of Kullu, after the hard climb, the mind filled with immense peace and joy by the divine visit of Mahadev. Traditional Himachali dishes were honoured with great affection by local mother power along the way, will always be remembered. Har Har Mahadev! 🔱"

For the visit, Kangana kept her look understated in a peach-toned kurta-pyjama set paired with a matching dupatta. The flowy kurta featured delicate white floral embroidery, while dainty jewellery, a traditional Himachali cap, comfortable shoes and a sleek wristwatch completed her simple yet elegant ensemble. She opted for a makeup-free look and tied her hair into a neat bun.

As per reports, the visit extended beyond the temple premises. Kangana spent time speaking with local women and villagers, discussing issues related to women's development and community welfare. She also paused to savour Siddu, a beloved Himachali steamed bread, offering a glimpse into the region's rich culinary traditions.