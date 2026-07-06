Kangana Ranaut Channels Rajasthani Elegance In Leheriya Saree With Luxe Diamonds & Pearls

Kangana Ranaut at airport | Instagram

Kangana Ranaut has long proved that no wardrobe is complete without a timeless saree. From Parliament appearances to film promotions and airport outings, the actor-MP consistently embraces traditional Indian weaves with effortless grace. Her latest airport appearance was yet another reminder that classic ethnic fashion never goes out of style, as she stepped out in a beautiful Rajasthani leheriya saree.

Kangana Ranaut's traditional airport fashion

Kangana stepped out in a refreshing sky-blue leheriya saree that celebrated one of Rajasthan's most iconic textile traditions. The six-yard drape featured the signature wave-like tie-dye pattern created using the traditional leheriya dyeing technique, where delicate white stripes flowed across the vibrant blue fabric.

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Adding a touch of sophistication were the richly embroidered gold borders, while the pallu showcased intricate floral embroidery that elevated the otherwise minimal drape. Kangana wore the saree in a classic style, neatly pleating it at the waist and gracefully draping the pallu over her shoulder.

She paired the saree with a matching sky-blue blouse featuring a sleeveless silhouette, scoop neckline and cropped fit that perfectly complemented the traditional drape without distracting from it.

The jewellery brought a refined layer of luxury to the look. Kangana accessorised with sparkling diamond earrings, a single-strand pearl necklace, statement pearl-and-emerald rings, a gold Serpenti bracelet and a sleek gold watch. Completing the accessories was a structured Hermès Kelly handbag, while oversized sunglasses lent the ensemble a polished travel-ready finish.

A tiny red bindi added a traditional touch, while feathered brows, softly flushed cheeks, glossy pink lips and a radiant dewy complexion completed the makeup. Kangana tied her naturally curly hair into a neat topknot that highlighted the neckline and jewellery.