Kalki Koechlin Reveals Battling Insomnia After Heartbreak: 'I Just Couldn't Sleep,' Says The Actress

There are some things celebrities rarely talk about, and sleepless nights born from heartbreak are one of them. But Kalki Koechlin has never been one to shy away from honesty, and in a recent candid conversation, she pulled back the curtain on one of the most difficult chapters of her life, revealing how emotional pain quietly turned into a months-long battle with insomnia.

Kalki opens up about battling insomnia after heartbreak

Speaking on a recent podcast hosted by Soha Ali Khan, Kalki opened up about battling insomnia after a heartbreak, stating, "I did have a series of months of insomnia from heartbreak, and it really made me realise how psychological it all is."

The nights, she recalled, were relentless. Sleep would either not come at all, or would abandon her in the early hours with no hope of return.

"I just could not sleep. I would wake up at 2 or 3 in the morning and end up playing the guitar or doing something to occupy myself, because there was no way of going back to sleep," she shared.

What made the experience particularly unsettling was how the prolonged sleep deprivation began to distort her sense of reality. Even on working days, Kalki found herself unable to tell whether she was awake or still caught in a dream.

"On the days I had to work, I remember feeling like I didn't know if I was in a dream state or awake. I was really confused, wondering, 'Is this really happening, or am I still asleep?' It went on like that for about four months," she revealed.

For the unversed, Kalki was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. After their separation, she found love again with partner Guy Hershberg, and in 2020, the couple welcomed their daughter Sappho.