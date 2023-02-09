Kala Ghoda Art Festival 2023: The complete schedule for Feb 10 | FPJ

The Kala Ghoda district is renowned for the rich concentration of heritage buildings, art and cultural spaces, such as museums, art galleries, boutiques, restaurants and educational institutions. The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is hosted by the Kala Ghoda Association that was formed in 1998 with the aim of maintaining and preserving the heritage of this area. A nine-day art festival with events, workshops and heritage walks under the festival are scattered across 15 iconic venues.

Every day at Kala Ghoda Arts Festival brings with it a fresh line-up of programmes. The schedule of the events for 10th February, is listed below:

Children’s workshops at CSMVS – Children’s Museum:

04:30 pm - 06:00 pm - Zip Zap Calligraphy with Achyut Palav (Age: 8+)

Children’s Literature at Kitab Khana:

04:00 pm - 05:00 pm - Author Timira Gupta reads from her book Pishi and Me, while she shows you treasures that she and Chutku have collected over many long walks. (Age: 4-12)

Cinema at Main Audi, Yashwantrao Chavan Centre includes:

02:00 pm - 04:00 pm- Pedro by Natesh Hegde (Kannada, Fiction)

04:30 pm - 06:30 pm- Shoebox by Faraz Ali (Hindi/ English/ Bengali, Fiction)

Food events include:

02:00 pm - 04:00 pm- Lost Recipes Demo and tasting with Chef Bhairav Singh of Native Bombay (IF.BE, Ballard Estate) (20 spots only)

07:00 pm - 08:00 pm- Is Indian Food Back... Again? (Cooperage Bandstand)

Literature at CSMVS Main Lawn:

06:00 pm - 07:00 pm- Sau Sonar Ki, Ek Lohar Ki: The Pleasures and Perils of Translation

07:00 pm - 08:00 pm- Yeh Hai Bambai Meri Jaan

Street events at Cooperage Bandstand includes:

05:00 pm - 05:20 pm- Bol Do - street play by Insia Dariwala

05:30 pm - 06:00 pm- Kathak - solo performance by Sarita Kalele

08:30 pm - 09:00 pm- Urdu and Sufi Qawwali by Naeem Naza

Theatre events at NGMA- National Gallery of Modern Art (Mature Theme - U/A 16+)

04:30 pm - 05:45 pm- Apsara Aali & Laavni Workshop by Gauri Jadhav (Marathi) presented by B Spot Production

07:45 pm - 09:15 pm- Life Itself (English/Hindi) presented by AkVarious

Urban Design and Architecture at IF.BE, Fort

06:00 pm - 07:15 pm- Architecture- Firm Crawl- A presentation of Christopher Benninger’s (CCBA Designs) work, followed by a tete-a-ete with Rajiv Mishra.

NIRMITEE Workshops at BNHS- Bombay Natural History Society

12:00 noon - 02:00 pm- ‘Madhubani painting’ by Remant Kumar Mishra

03:00 pm - 05:00 pm- ‘Way to go’ by Baarish Date and Graphics Beyond

Dance events at Cross Maidan includes:

06:50 pm - 07:20 pm- Sreemoti by Sree Dance Productions, Dance Drama. Tagore’s vision of a diverse yet inclusive India through a dramatized conflict between two faiths – Brahminical Hinduism and Buddhism

07:30 pm - 08:30 pm- Why Roses Are Red? by Sandip Soparrkar & students. A combination of Rumba, Samba, Salsa, Cha Cha Cha, Waltz and other dance styles.

08:40 pm - 09:25 pm- Yamini Reddy Kuchipudi

Heritage Walks:

05:00 pm - 06:30 pm- Gateway Getaway Footsteps at Apollo Bunder

11:00 am - 07:00 pm- Mumbai Aaj Kal Photo Exhibition (Khaki Lab)

The festival is not to be missed and should be paid, a must- visit.

