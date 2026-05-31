Kabir Khan's Daughter Sairah Graduates After Two Years Of Hard Work, Mom Mini Mathur Says 'Time To Fly & Shine'

For every parent, watching their child achieve a major milestone is an emotional moment. That joy was evident for Mini Mathur and filmmaker Kabir Khan as they celebrated the graduation of their daughter, Sairah, who recently earned her International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma after two years of rigorous academic dedication.

The proud parents were present for the special ceremony, joined by their son Viviaan, as they cheered on Sairah during a memorable day that marked the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

Sharing her happiness with followers, Mini took to Instagram and posted a heartwarming video montage from the graduation celebrations. The clips captured precious family moments, proud smiles, and the excitement surrounding Sairah's achievement.

Alongside the video, Mini penned an emotional note reflecting on her daughter's journey from childhood to adulthood. The actress and television host described Sairah as a compassionate and thoughtful young woman who values her relationships and approaches life with empathy.

Looking ahead, Mini expressed hope that her daughter would continue creating her own path and discovering meaningful milestones as she embarks on the next phase of her life.

The heartfelt post also included a special mention for the educators who played an important role in shaping Sairah's academic experience. Acknowledging the efforts of the faculty at Oberoi International School, Mini thanked them for guiding, encouraging, and supporting her daughter throughout the demanding IB programme.

"Heartfelt gratitude to the teachers at Oberoi International who believed in her, navigated her and let her find her feet with patience. Teachers are an under appreciated breed but they birth generations of the new world. Baba & I love you for a 1000 years sairooo ❤️," she wrote.