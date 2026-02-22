Alia Bhatt Says 3-Year-Old Daughter Raha Dances To Her Songs On BAFTA 2026 Red Carpet: 'She's My Source Of Inspiration' - VIDEO

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt brought grace to the red carpet at the 2026 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards, where she joined an esteemed line-up of presenters including Cillian Murphy, Kate Hudson and Glenn Close. Several photos and videos of the actress have been doing the rounds on social media platforms.

During a red carpet interaction, Alia opened up about her journey as an actress and what continues to inspire her - both professionally and personally.

When asked about her life in front of and behind the camera, and what excites her about movies, Alia said, "I say this all the time that I think I came out of my mother's womb on action. I feel most myself in front of the camera. Being in front of the camera, to be, is a blessing. I love my job deeply."

While the actress spoke passionately about her love for cinema, it was her mention of her three-year-old daughter Raha that stood out. Alia described motherhood as her greatest source of joy and inspiration at this stage of her life.

Watching her little one dance to her songs, she said, puts everything into perspective and reminds her what truly matters. "My true source of inspiration right now is my daughter. She's three now and looking at her dancing to my songs sometimes, I think, that's life," she stated.

Alia is set to present an award at the ceremony and expressed excitement about the evening. Speaking about the nominees and her love for films, she said, "What great nominees! For me, one of the things that I love about cinema is that you don't have to have one language to truly enjoy cinema. What truly drives it is emotions and that feeling that just pulses out at you from the big screens. So, yes, I'm really excited and tonight is a night celebrating cinema and it's all about the love for movies."

Apart from Alia, India will also make its presence felt at BAFTA Awards through the Manipuri film Boong. Written and directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, the film has earned a nomination in the Best Children's and Family Film category. This has marked a proud moment for Indian regional cinema on the global stage.

Boong has been produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and others.