'Impossible To Find All 3 Kids...': Emotional Farah Khan Celebrates Triplets' Graduation; Saba Pataudi Reacts

Emotional Farah Khan Celebrates Triplets' Graduation; Saba Pataudi Reacts |

Filmmaker Farah Khan shared a slew of photos and videos on social media, celebrating a proud milestone in the lives of her triplets, Diva, Anya, and Czar. The three recently graduated from high school, leaving their mother emotional and proud. However, Farah also admitted feeling conflicted, wondering whether raising children is tougher or letting them go as they grow up.

Sharing several photos and videos from the graduation ceremony, Farah wrote, "Don’t know which is tougher.. raising your kids or letting them go!?" She further added, "They can fly as high as they dream .. there'll always be a nest waiting for them." Calling the moment “bittersweet,” Farah also joked about her husband Shirish Kunder's absence from the family pictures. She wrote, "p.s- its impossible to find all 3 kids n a husband whn taking pics (sic)."

Saba Pataudi reacted to Farah’s post and commented, "Mahsha'Allah. Congratulations Farah!!! Good job!"

In the videos shared online, Farah was seen proudly cheering for her triplets as they received their graduation certificates from Nita Ambani and PV Sindhu. The youngsters were later seen posing separately with Nita Ambani and PV Sindhu. Farah also reshared the pictures on her Instagram Stories and thanked them for being part of the special occasion.

Farah Khan married filmmaker Shirish Kunder in 2004 after they met on the sets of Main Hoon Na. The couple welcomed their triplets, Diva, Anya, and Czar, in February 2008 through IVF. Over the years, Farah has often opened up about motherhood and her bond with her children in interviews and vlogs. In a 2016 interaction during a fertility clinic event, she proudly spoke about embracing IVF and said, “I proudly say that my children are from IVF.” Farah has also repeatedly described motherhood as one of the most fulfilling phases of her life.