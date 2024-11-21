 Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2024: Date, Muhurat, Significance & Origin Of Bhairav Ashtami
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleKaal Bhairav Jayanti 2024: Date, Muhurat, Significance & Origin Of Bhairav Ashtami

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2024: Date, Muhurat, Significance & Origin Of Bhairav Ashtami

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti, or Bhairav Ashtami, is a special day for Hindus honouring Baba Kaal Bhairav, a fierce form of Lord Shiva. Celebrated in November-December, devotees gather to chant mantras and praise him. Check out muhurat, date, and more below!

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 05:34 PM IST
article-image
Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2024 | Pinterest

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti, also known as Bhairav Ashtami, is a significant day for Hindus worldwide dedicated to Baba Kaal Bhairav, a fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva. Celebrated on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, between November and December, devotees come together to chant mantras and praise Baba Kaal Bhairav.

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2024: Date And Muhurat

According to the Drik Panchang website, Kalbhairav Jayanti falls on Friday, November 22, 2024.

The eighth lunar day commences at 06:07 PM on November 22, 2024.

FPJ Shorts
Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2024: Date, Muhurat, Significance & Origin Of Bhairav Ashtami
Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2024: Date, Muhurat, Significance & Origin Of Bhairav Ashtami
New Zealand Government Announces Changes To Post-Study Work Visa For Post Graduate Diploma
New Zealand Government Announces Changes To Post-Study Work Visa For Post Graduate Diploma
‘Your Role Gets Changed Anytime’: Deepshikha Nagpal On World Television Day (Exclusive)
‘Your Role Gets Changed Anytime’: Deepshikha Nagpal On World Television Day (Exclusive)
How Adani Group Stocks Ended The Day Amid Allegations: A Market Dive
How Adani Group Stocks Ended The Day Amid Allegations: A Market Dive

The Ashtami date concludes on November 23, 2024 at 07:56 PM.

However, with the Ashtami tithi commencing at 6:07 PM, it is widely believed that November 23, 2024 would be the appropriate date for observing a fast.

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2024: Origin

Legends surround Baba Kaal Bhairav, with a famous story involving Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva, leading to the manifestation of Kaal Bhairav due to arrogance and disrespect. Following the incident, Baba Kaal Bhairav carried the head of Lord Brahma seeking forgiveness, eventually finding peace in Kashi, where he is considered the 'Kotwal of Kashi'. As the Kotwal, he maintains law and order in Varanasi, similar to a police officer.

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2024: Significance

This day is observed with great devotion, focusing on the protection and energy that surrounds Baba Kaal Bhairav, who ensures that no evil is spared. The devotees pay homage to his powers and fierce nature as the protector of Kashi and the world, wearing a garland of skulls and wielding weapons to maintain order. Kaal Bhairav Jayanti holds immense significance in Hindu culture as devotees honor and remember the ferocious yet protective nature of Baba Kaal Bhairav.

Kaal Bhairav Mandir, Ujjain

Kaal Bhairav Mandir, Ujjain | Pinterest

Kaal Bhairav Story

Legends tell of Lord Shiva appointing Kaal Bhairav as the protector of the holy city. Devotees believe he grants moksha to those who die in Kashi. When visiting Kashi, seeking Kaal Bhairav’s blessing is essential. Observing Kaal Bhairav Jayanti connects devotees to his powerful energy.

His association with time, death, and cosmic law makes him a deity of great power. In the presence of Kaal Bhairav, devotees experience power, clarity, and courage. By asking for his blessings, they seek to overcome fear, adversity, and negative energies. Kaal Bhairav is revered as an essential guardian of Kashi, ensuring the city’s sanctity is preserved.

Kaal Bhairav

Kaal Bhairav | Pinterest

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2024: Ritual

The rituals are simple, involving offerings and chanting mantras. Many fast on this day and light oil lamps. Kaal Bhairav sadhna is a popular ritual where devotees meditate on his name and form, chant mantras, and feel his energy. This practice is said to create a protective shield and help believers confront their fears. Through meditation and rituals, devotees seek courage, discipline, and growth from Kaal Bhairav, the Kotwal of Kashi and the supreme protector of the city.

Kaal Bhairav Mandir

Kaal Bhairav Mandir | Pinterest

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2024: Mantra

काल भैरव सिद्ध मंत्र

काल भैरव सिद्ध मंत्रॐ कालभैरवाय नम:। ॐ भयहरणं च भैरव। ॐ भ्रां कालभैरवाय फट्। ॐ ह्रीं बटुकाय आपदुद्धारणाय कुरू कुरू बटुकाय ह्रीं।

काल भैरव का मूल मंत्र

ॐ हं षं नं गं कं सं खं महाकाल भैरवाय नम:। ॐ काल भैरवाय नमः। ॐ श्री भैरवाय नमः।

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2024: Date, Muhurat, Significance & Origin Of Bhairav Ashtami

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2024: Date, Muhurat, Significance & Origin Of Bhairav Ashtami

Rann Utsav, Hornbill To Manali Carnival: India's Top Winter Festival & Cultural Events You Must...

Rann Utsav, Hornbill To Manali Carnival: India's Top Winter Festival & Cultural Events You Must...

IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Places To Visit In Guwahati During Winter

IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Places To Visit In Guwahati During Winter

London Ranks As World's Best City For 10th Consecutive Year

London Ranks As World's Best City For 10th Consecutive Year

Can You Become An Astronaut? Check Out To Know More

Can You Become An Astronaut? Check Out To Know More