Johnny Tiger Travels 300-Km In Search Of Love: Know About His Journey From Maharashtra To Telangana

Tigers are known for their patience while hunting, but when it comes to finding a mate, their determination can take them on incredible journeys. Johnny, a seven-year-old male tiger from Kinwat in Maharashtra’s Nanded district, is a striking example. Over the past month, Johnny has embarked on a 300-km-long march in search of a female companion.

According to forest officials, winter is the mating season for tigers. Male tigers that fail to find a mate within their territory often travel vast distances to find their chances. This long journey sometimes results in forming a family, after which the male tiger may leave its territory to the cubs and set out again to find new territories.

As per reports, Johnny’s journey began in the third week of October and has taken him across Adilabad and Nirmal districts in Telangana. District Forest Officer Prashant B. Patil revealed to Telangana Today, "A 7-year-old tiger from Maharashtra has been searching for a mate for over a month. It has travelled more than 300 km so far. It is likely to find a female tiger residing in the forests of this region in a few days. Male tigers from Maharashtra migrate to the forests of erstwhile Adilabad district for a mate every winter."

According to the officials, the tigers were able to identify their partners from a distance of almost 100 km by smelling a unique aroma that female tigers generate. They said that male tigers could find the female tiger with ease after catching the scent.

During his journey, Johnny reportedly roamed through various forested areas, including Boath, Kuntala, and Utnoor. Along the way, he hunted five cattle and attempted to kill others, sparking concerns among local villagers. Recently, he was spotted crossing a road near Laltekdi village and is believed to be moving through Narnoor mandal.

Forest authorities have reassured the public that tigers on such journeys are not a threat to humans, urging locals to avoid confrontation and let the tiger continue its natural search.