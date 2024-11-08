 Rajasthan's Ranthambore Missing Tigers Case: 10 Found, Wildlife Officials Launch Probe For Remaining Big Cats
Rajasthan's Ranthambore Missing Tigers Case: 10 Found, Wildlife Officials Launch Probe For Remaining Big Cats

Officials confirmed that ten of the 25 tigers reported missing from Ranthambore National Park and Tiger Reserve have been traced.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 04:21 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthani Tigers | Image: Randeep Hooda | X

Concerns have been raised recently regarding 25 tigers that are allegedly "missing" from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. Park officials did, however, confirm on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, that they have already located ten of these tigers.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Pavan Kumar Upadhyay confirmed the news with Down To Earth (DTE) and revealed that park personnel had successfully discovered evidence of the big cats' presence within the tiger reserve.

At first, 25 of the park's 75 tigers had gone missing in the previous year, according to information shared by Pavan Kumar Upadhyay. This was a worrying rise in disappearances, particularly considering that from 2019 and 2022, just 13 tigers were reported missing.

To investigate, the Forest Department resumed using camera traps after the long monsoon season, which helped capture images of the tigers and quickly identify some of those missing.

Reportedly, a three-member committee has now been formed to review how these tigers are monitored and to find out if there were any management problems. They are expected to share their findings in about two months.

Among the missing tigers are four older cats, each over 17 years old. Conservationists believe that their age may lead to natural causes for their disappearance, as wild tigers usually live only 14 to 15 years.

Park officials have also mentioned that Ranthambore is facing pressure because of an increasing number of tigers—about 88 tigers live in an area of around 1,400 square kilometres, which can't fully support them. Conservationists have suggested creating forest corridors to help the tigers move safely to nearby habitats.

Additionally, there are ongoing issues with human-wildlife conflict. Some villagers have been reported to poison tigers, and recently, a tiger was killed in retaliation after a local goat herder was attacked. These incidents show the complex challenges of tiger conservation in Ranthambore and highlight the need for balanced solutions that protect both the tigers and local communities.

