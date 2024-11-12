 Tiger Poisoning Case: Chhattisgarh High Court Takes Suo Motu Notice
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTiger Poisoning Case: Chhattisgarh High Court Takes Suo Motu Notice

Tiger Poisoning Case: Chhattisgarh High Court Takes Suo Motu Notice

The tiger's body, discovered last Friday by villagers near the Guru Ghasidas Tiger Reserve, was estimated to be two to three days old.

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 08:04 PM IST
article-image
High Court Chhattisgarh |

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh): The High Court of Chhattisgarh has taken suo motu notice and demanded a response from authorities regarding the recent killing of a tiger by poisoning in the Korea Forest Division.

Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha has asked that the case be merged with an existing Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on similar matters. Following the tiger’s death, Forest Department officials have been questioning residents within a two-kilometre radius of the incident site.

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan Death Threat: Chhattisgarh Lawyer Faizan Khan Arrested For Sending Threatening...
article-image

The tiger's body, discovered last Friday by villagers near the Guru Ghasidas Tiger Reserve, was estimated to be two to three days old. A subsequent post-mortem report confirmed that poisoning was the cause of death.

During a hearing, the division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice AK Prasad reviewed the matter. Chief Justice Sinha, expressing frustration, issued a notice to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, demanding a detailed affidavit. He emphasized the alarming decline in tiger numbers, noting, “If we cannot protect our forests and wildlife, there will be little left for future generations”.

FPJ Shorts
UP: Yogi Govt To Host International Tribal Participation Festival From Nov 15-20 In Honour Of Birsa Munda’s Birth Anniversary
UP: Yogi Govt To Host International Tribal Participation Festival From Nov 15-20 In Honour Of Birsa Munda’s Birth Anniversary
'Kaash': KL Rahul Regrets Not Scripting Title Win For RCB In IPL 2016; Video
'Kaash': KL Rahul Regrets Not Scripting Title Win For RCB In IPL 2016; Video
Waack Girls OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
Waack Girls OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
Punjab Bypolls 2024: High-Stakes November 20 Election Set To Test AAP, Congress, And BJP As SAD Opts Out
Punjab Bypolls 2024: High-Stakes November 20 Election Set To Test AAP, Congress, And BJP As SAD Opts Out
Read Also
PM Modi To Inaugurate 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' Celebrating Chhattisgarh's Tribal Pride On Nov 15
article-image

Investigators suspect that the tiger might have been poisoned in retaliation for hunting cattle in the area. It’s believed that someone mixed poison into the remains of the cattle carcass. A dog squad from Gomarda Sanctuary has been assisting in the investigation, and Forest Department officers have detained several individuals for questioning.

The incident marks the second tiger death in Chhattisgarh under similar circumstances, underscoring concerns over wildlife protection in the region.

Tiger population is on decline

The state which boasts of increasing monitoring of tiger populations, anti-poaching measures, and community awareness programs and has three national tiger reserves and got approval for fourth tiger reserve  Guru Ghasidas-Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve, the third largest in India. Wild animal lovers alleged that due to non-seriousness of the ruling government and apathy from the top most Forest Officers especially IFS offers, the tiger population is under decline. In 2014, Chhattisgarh had 46 tigers, but by 2022, the population had dropped to 17. Tiger lovers worried the actual figure of tiger population might be less than ten. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: Yogi Govt To Host International Tribal Participation Festival From Nov 15-20 In Honour Of Birsa...

UP: Yogi Govt To Host International Tribal Participation Festival From Nov 15-20 In Honour Of Birsa...

Ailing Vulture Released After Due Care In Raipur

Ailing Vulture Released After Due Care In Raipur

Lawyer Arrested In Shah Rukh Khan Threat Case, Granted Transit Remand In Chhattisgarh

Lawyer Arrested In Shah Rukh Khan Threat Case, Granted Transit Remand In Chhattisgarh

Punjab Bypolls 2024: High-Stakes November 20 Election Set To Test AAP, Congress, And BJP As SAD Opts...

Punjab Bypolls 2024: High-Stakes November 20 Election Set To Test AAP, Congress, And BJP As SAD Opts...

Gujarat: President Droupadi Murmu Arrives In Daman For 2-Day Visit, Receives Warm Welcome At Surat...

Gujarat: President Droupadi Murmu Arrives In Daman For 2-Day Visit, Receives Warm Welcome At Surat...