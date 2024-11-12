Shah Rukh Khan Death Threat: Chhattisgarh Lawyer Faizan Khan Arrested For Sending Threatening Message Warning To Kill SRK

Shah Rukh Khan |

Mumbai Police arrested Chhattisgarh-based advocate Faizan Khan on Tuesday for allegedly issuing a death threat and demanding a Rs 50 lakh ransom from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Khan, who resides in Raipur, was detained at his home after authorities traced a threatening call to his phone number.

The case came to light last week when a threatening message was received by the Bandra police station, prompting them to register an extortion case. During the investigation, police traced the call to a number registered under Faizan Khan’s name. However, Faizan, when approached, claimed that he had lost his phone on November 2 and had already filed a complaint about it. He suggested that the call made from his number might have been part of a conspiracy to frame him.

Faizan Was Willing To Visit Mumbai For Recording Statement In The Case

Faizan had previously indicated his willingness to come to Mumbai on November 14 to provide a statement to Bandra police. Due to numerous threats he allegedly received over the past two days, he requested that his statement be recorded virtually for his safety. He also wrote to the Mumbai Police Commissioner regarding his concerns.

Faizan claimed that he had recently filed a complaint against Shah Rukh Khan at the Bandra police station, accusing the actor of fostering religious discord. He alleged that this could be the reason he was being framed for the threat call. Citing an example from the 1993 film Anjaam, Faizan accused the actor of depicting the killing and consumption of deer, an act he found offensive due to its religious and cultural significance in Rajasthan's Bishnoi community.

Known for their commitment to animal protection, especially deer, the Bishnoi community considers such acts deeply offensive. Faizan suggested that his public criticism of Shah Rukh Khan, including a YouTube video where he linked the actor to alleged terror activities, might have led to the current situation.

This recent incident follows a trend of threats to Bollywood figures, with actor Salman Khan also receiving threats, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Shah Rukh Khan, who previously faced death threats in October last year, was later granted Y+ security, given the heightened risk to his safety.

Mumbai Police are investigating the circumstances around Faizan Khan’s claims and the veracity of his allegations against the actor, while also scrutinizing the origin of the threat call.