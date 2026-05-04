Jhalmuri Is Winning Hearts & Elections! Here's Where You Can Eat This Bengali Snack In Mumbai |

The Bengal snack Jhalmuri, is having a major moment, both on the streets and across social media. Amid the buzz around the West Bengal Elections, this iconic Bengali snack has grabbed national attention, especially after Narendra Modi made a viral pit stop to enjoy it at a local stall during his campaign.

Often associated with carefully curated meals and strict routines, PM Modi’s spontaneous stop for a ₹10 serving of Jhalmuri struck a chord with many online. The simple gesture, along with his interaction at a street food stall, quickly went viral, making the snack a talking point across the country.

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With BJP supporters celebrating election momentum, Jhalmuri has also become a symbol of joy, being distributed in several places as a treat. Naturally, curiosity around the dish has spiked and Mumbaikars are now on the lookout for authentic spots to try it.

Where To Eat Jhalmuri In Mumbai

Singarawala, Kandivali East

Known for its Kolkata-style Jhalmuri and fuchka, this spot offers an authentic taste at affordable prices.

Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali West

Street vendors here are popular for freshly tossed, spicy Jhalmuri made live in front of you.

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Kojagori - Taste Of Kolkata, Mira Road

A go-to destination for Bengali cuisine lovers, serving a dedicated Kolkata street food menu.

7th Street Chaat, Bandra West

Offers a flavourful, mustard-oil-rich version of Jhalmuri, often compared to an elevated bhel puri.

Chaat Stall in Kalbadevi (near Dadiseth Agiary Lane)

A local street vendor here serves one of the most affordable versions of the snack, loved by regulars.

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What Makes Jhalmuri So Special?

Kolkata-style Jhalmuri is a quick, spicy, and flavour-packed snack made using puffed rice, chopped onions, tomatoes, roasted chana, peanuts, and a blend of spices. What truly sets it apart is the use of mustard oil and bhaja masala, which gives it that sharp, authentic kick. Light yet satisfying, it’s typically prepared fresh in just 5–10 minutes.