PM Modi Enjoys Crunchy Snack Jhalmuri In Bengal; Know More About The Street Food & Its Humble Origins

By: Sunanda Singh | April 20, 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent his Sunday in West Bengal to address rallies. Between his back-to-back rallies, he paused to try West Bengal's popular street food, Jhalmuri.
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Jhalmuri is a popular street food which is known for its light, crunchy texture and spicy-tangy flavour.
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Made primarily with puffed rice (known as “muri”), it is mixed with mustard oil, chopped onions, green chillies, tomatoes, coriander leaves, roasted peanuts, and a blend of spices.
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A squeeze of lemon juice adds extra freshness, making it a quick, flavourful snack enjoyed across eastern India.
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Jhalmuri is deeply rooted in Bengali street food culture and is also popular in neighbouring states like Odisha, Bihar, and parts of Assam.
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Each vendor often has their own twist, adding ingredients like boiled potatoes, sev, or special spice mixes.
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Jhalmuri is spicy, tangy, and crunchy at the same time, yet light enough to be eaten as a quick snack between meals.
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