PM Narendra Modi Makes Surprise Jhalmuri Stop In Bengal’s Jhargram: Jokes With Vendor Saying, 'Pyaaz Khate Hai, Dimaag Nahi' - WATCH

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi created an unexpected moment of excitement in West Bengal’s Jhargram on Sunday when he briefly halted his convoy at a roadside jhalmuri stall while campaigning for the upcoming state Assembly elections.

The unplanned stop came shortly after the Prime Minister addressed a major election rally in the region. As he headed toward his helicopter, Modi stepped out of his vehicle, walked up to a local snack vendor, and requested freshly prepared jhalmuri, a popular Bengali street food made with puffed rice, spices, vegetables, and mustard oil.

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A simple moment turns into a crowd-puller

The spontaneous visit quickly attracted residents and supporters who gathered around the stall to witness the rare interaction. Modi was seen sharing the snack with children nearby and exchanging brief conversations with local women who had assembled at the spot. He also tasted the jhalmuri himself, turning the brief pause into a memorable public moment.

The stall is run by Vikram Sah, originally from Bihar’s Gaya district, who has operated the small business in Jhargram for over a decade. For the vendor, the Prime Minister’s unexpected visit transformed an ordinary day into a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

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Campaign focus

Earlier in the day, Modi addressed a political gathering in the tribal-dominated district, where he strongly criticised the ruling All India Trinamool Congress government. Speaking at the Vijay Sankalp Sabha, he accused the state administration of neglecting tribal communities and failing to adequately address women’s concerns.

The Prime Minister alleged that issues such as illegal land occupation and local development challenges had remained unresolved, claiming that the voices of marginalised groups were being ignored.

Call for political change in West Bengal

Urging voters to support a change in leadership, Modi emphasised the need for improved governance and development-focused policies in the state. The rally marked one of his multiple campaign visits to West Bengal as political parties intensify outreach efforts ahead of the Assembly elections.

With both political messaging and spontaneous public interactions shaping the campaign trail, Modi’s surprise jhalmuri stop added a human touch to an otherwise high-stakes election tour, generating significant buzz both on the ground and across social media platforms.