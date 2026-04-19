73-Year-Old 'Dadi' Goes Viral For Paragliding At Bir Billing; Fearless Reaction Inspires Internet - VIDEO

At an age when many people prefer slower routines, a 73-year-old woman has captured the internet’s attention by choosing adventure instead. A viral Instagram video shows her confidently preparing to paraglide, proving that thrill and curiosity have no age limit.

The clip, shared by paragliding instructor Arun Singh, opens with a casual conversation before take-off. When asked about her age, the elderly participant responds with calm assurance, instantly surprising viewers. She mentions having previously experienced a smaller flying activity in Mussoorie, making it clear that her decision wasn’t impulsive but driven by genuine enthusiasm for trying new things.

Rather than nervousness, her expressions reflect excitement and curiosity. Describing the flight as a “unique experience,” she listens carefully to instructions and prepares for launch with quiet confidence.

Taking flight at India’s paragliding capital

The adventure unfolds against the scenic backdrop of Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh, widely recognised as one of the world’s premier paragliding destinations. Located in the Kangra Valley, the site attracts professional pilots and tourists alike due to its favourable wind conditions, high take-off points, and panoramic Himalayan views.

Moments after gearing up, the woman runs toward the edge and lifts into the sky, embracing the thrill many people half her age hesitate to attempt.

Internet applauds her courage

Since its upload, the video has crossed over 212,000 views, sparking an outpouring of admiration online. Social media users flooded the comments section with praise, calling her fearless, inspiring, and a reminder that adventure doesn’t belong to any specific age group.

Many viewers highlighted how refreshing it was to watch someone in their seventies actively seek new experiences rather than avoiding challenges.

Breaking age stereotypes through adventure

Experts often emphasise that staying physically and mentally active contributes to healthier ageing. Activities like travel, outdoor sports, and controlled adventure experiences can boost confidence, improve emotional wellbeing, and encourage lifelong learning when undertaken safely.

This viral moment resonates because it challenges a common social belief, that ageing means stepping back from excitement. Instead, the woman’s paragliding journey sends a powerful message: courage and curiosity don’t expire with time.