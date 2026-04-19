'Met Kindest Man In India': Elderly Villager Offers Buttermilk To British Tourist Amid Scorching Heat - VIDEO

A simple roadside interaction during a cycling journey across rural India has turned into a viral moment of cultural warmth after British traveller Duncan Evans shared a touching video online. The clip, now viewed over 11.5 million times on Instagram, captures an unexpected act of kindness that resonated deeply with viewers worldwide.

A chance meeting under the summer sun

While cycling through farmland on a hot day, Evans was stopped by an elderly villager who greeted him with a warm invitation: to come home and drink buttermilk. Surprised yet curious, the traveller accepted immediately, documenting the spontaneous moment as they walked together toward the man’s home.

Such encounters are common in many Indian villages, where travellers are often welcomed as guests rather than strangers, a reflection of long-standing traditions rooted in community living and hospitality.

A traditional welcome inside a village home

Upon arriving, Evans was asked to sit on a khaat, a woven cot widely used in rural households for resting and hosting visitors. Shortly afterwards, his host returned carrying a jug of freshly prepared buttermilk and served it with quiet pride.

Evans later described the drink as refreshing and “very good,” visibly moved by the generosity shown to him despite having met the man only moments earlier.

Buttermilk, or chaas, is widely consumed across India during summer months due to its cooling properties, digestive benefits, and ability to prevent dehydration in extreme heat, making it a thoughtful offering for someone travelling outdoors.

Internet celebrates Indian hospitality

Sharing the experience online, Evans wrote that he had met “the kindest man” during his journey. The video quickly gained traction, sparking thousands of comments praising the interaction.

Many viewers said the moment reflected the essence of Indian culture — kindness without expectation. Users highlighted how villagers often prioritise guests’ comfort, with some noting a subtle gesture in the video where the host seated himself lower on the cot while offering the more comfortable spot to Evans, a traditional sign of respect.

Others pointed out that offering buttermilk instead of tea showed practical care, especially during intense summer heat.