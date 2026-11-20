Jennifer Lawrence has never been one to pretend that celebrities are untouched by beauty treatments, and her latest revelation has added another candid moment to that conversation. The Oscar-winning actress recently surprised viewers by confirming that she has breast implants during a television appearance. From revealing the size of her implants to discussing Botox and procedures she has considered, Jennifer has been increasingly open about the choices and changes surrounding her appearance.

Jennifer Lawrence confirms getting breast implants

Jennifer made the revelation during the Bravo Hot Takes segment on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, November 19. While chatting with host Andy Cohen, the actress was asked whether she could understand how a woman's breast could break Hailey Glassman's nose during a reported altercation.

Jennifer responded with an unexpected admission, “Yes, and I have implants.”

When Cohen appeared surprised, she confirmed that the implants were relatively new and credited Santa Monica-based surgeon Dr Steven Teitelbaum. The conversation then turned to their size, with Cohen asking, “What is that? Are those Bs?”

Setting the record straight, Jennifer replied, “No, it’s a full C. I think? It’s the same size that they were,” suggesting that the implants had not changed her previous cup size.

She also added a playful remark about her own experiences, saying, “Anyway, I’ve broken two noses,” before pulling a funny expression at the camera.

From baby Botox to procedures she's hesitant about

This is not the first time Jennifer has spoken about cosmetic procedures or changes to her body. In an October interview with The Cut, the mother of two discussed considering a breast lift after welcoming her children with husband Cooke Maroney.

She had also reflected on motherhood and its impact on her body in a New Yorker profile published in October 2025. The conversation touched on her nude scene in the 2023 comedy No Hard Feelings and how she felt about her appearance after becoming a mother.

Jennifer has also been open about experimenting with non-surgical treatments. In a September interview with Vogue, she revealed that she gets “baby Botox” and spoke about a few cosmetic procedures that have caught her attention.

Among them was fat transfer, although she admitted she was not entirely convinced about trying it herself. “I support other people doing them because I want to continue to watch and see what happens, but I don’t know about that,” she said.

The actress also confessed that she would “love to have a buccal fat removal”, but felt she was unlikely to go ahead with it because the difference in her appearance would be noticeable.

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