From quiet nature trails and wildlife sightings to family moments and scenic views, cricketer Jasprit Bumrah and sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan's time in Aotearoa, New Zealand, looked like a refreshing break from their usual schedules. Sanjana recently offered followers a peek into their getaway by sharing a series of photographs, capturing everything from a candid moment with the cricketer to little glimpses of their adventures.



Sharing the photo dump on social media, she signed off with a heartfelt note: "Until next time, Aotearoa ❤️🇳🇿"



Take a look below:

Inside Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan's time in Aotearoa



The carousel featured a sweet family moment, with Sanjana seen accompanying their son Angad as he explored a wooded area. In the picture, she appeared to be helping him make his way across a fallen tree trunk, capturing a playful moment from their outing.



Jasprit also made an appearance in the holiday album. One photograph showed the couple posing for a cheerful selfie outdoors, with both sporting relaxed casual looks against a bright blue sky.

Sanjana, meanwhile, shared a few solo pictures that offered a glimpse of her holiday wardrobe. In one, she wore a blue denim jacket with dark sunglasses and a yellow crossbody bag. Another photograph showed her in a black outfit, layered with a black leather jacket and paired with sunglasses.



The getaway also included plenty of opportunities to explore the outdoors. One picture captured Sanjana walking along a narrow trail surrounded by dense greenery and tall trees. Another showed a calm waterbody bordered by lush vegetation, making for a scenic addition to the photo collection.

The family also appeared to have visited a museum during their stay. Sanjana included photographs of dinosaur skeletons and an extensive display of preserved marine specimens. A wildlife sighting made it into the carousel too, with a meerkat pictured perched on a rock amid the trees.



Amid all the sightseeing, the photo dump also featured a food moment. Sanjana shared a close-up of a bowl containing what appeared to be a warm, porridge-like dish with a topping.



From spending time together as a family to exploring nature, wildlife and museum exhibits, the pictures offered a relaxed glimpse into the couple's New Zealand holiday.

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