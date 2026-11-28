Shanaya Kapoor shared a series of stunning pictures on her Instagram from her Greece getaway, writing “digging through Greece files” |

One photograph showed her seated on a low, whitewashed ledge in a basic white mini dress |

She completed the easygoing look with sunglasses tucked into her neckline, a straw sun hat and flip-flops |

The carousel also featured pictures of the actor standing on a rocky walkway overlooking the blue Aegean Sea |

For this seaside outing, Shanaya chose a multi-coloured striped maxi-dress with a backless design. She paired it with dark sunglasses and wore her hair in a sleek, slicked-back bun |

For one of the looks, Shanaya wore a black-and-white striped mini-dress featuring a halter neckline |

From a striped mini-dress and flip-flops to a vibrant backless maxi, Shanaya's Greece pictures captured a mix of relaxed styling and vacation-ready outfits |