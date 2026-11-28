By: Rahul M | November 28, 2026
Kriti Sanon is giving classic formalwear a stylish makeover. The actress recently shared pictures from a Mumbai event in a black-and-white ensemble that stood out for its sharp tailoring and unconventional gold detailing
The actress wore a structured black blazer featuring sharp shoulders, full-length sleeves and gold button detailing. Its cropped silhouette added a contemporary touch to the formal look
She paired the blazer with a white shirt featuring an oversized pointed collar and high-waisted, wide-leg black trousers that came with a glossy finish and subtle gold accents along the sides
Skipping the conventional tie, Kriti added an eye-catching gold spiky ornament running down the front of her shirt. This sculptural detail became the standout element of her outfit
Gold ear cuffs and statement rings complemented the metallic detailing on her outfit without taking attention away from the ensemble
She rounded off the look with black pointed-toe heels, adding a polished finish to the tailored separates
Kriti kept her hair swept back in a neat updo. Softly defined eyes, blushed cheeks and nude-pink lips completed her understated beauty look
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