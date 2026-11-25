Srinagar's Ancient Durgeshwari Temple Reopens After 37 Years; Here's Why It Deserves A Spot On Your Travel Itinerary |

Srinagar, known for its picturesque Dal Lake, snow-capped mountains and beautiful gardens, is also home to several ancient temples that reflect Kashmir's rich cultural and spiritual heritage. One such historic landmark, the Durgeshwari Temple, reopened on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, after remaining closed for nearly 37 years. The temple was closed due to militancy and the Kashmiri exodus.

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Srinagar's Durgeshwari Temple reopens

On Tuesday, November 24, 2026, the ancient temple, which is believed to be over 700 years old, reopened after cleaning, restoration and renovation work. During the ceremonial opening, devotees, Kashmiri Pandits and local Muslim residents joined the reopening ceremonies and prayers, reflecting community support and harmony. Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Akshay Labroo and Senior Superintendent of Police G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy also attended the special puja and rituals.

The reopening of the temple is particularly meaningful for devotees, especially the Kashmiri Pandit community, who have long shared a connection with the region's sacred sites. Its restoration and reopening mark an important moment in preserving Kashmir's centuries-old religious and cultural traditions.

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Religious significance of Durgeshwari Temple

The Durgeshwari Temple is dedicated to Goddess Durga and is associated with the worship of Shakti, the divine feminine energy. The temple holds religious significance for devotees who visit sacred sites dedicated to the goddess and seek her blessings.

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Why should you visit Durgeshwari Temple?

Beyond its religious importance, the temple deserves a place on the itinerary of travellers exploring Srinagar. Visitors interested in heritage tourism can discover a lesser-known aspect of the city beyond its popular tourist attractions.

Best time to visit Srinagar

The best time to visit Srinagar is from March to October, which is generally considered a favourable period to explore Srinagar, when the weather is relatively pleasant and outdoor sightseeing is easier.