Women Power On Dal Lake! Over 140 Participants Take Part In Srinagar Boat Race | X/ IANS

Srinagar is one of the most beautiful places in India, known for its lush greenery, majestic mountains, crystal-clear waters, monuments and attractions, including Pari Mahal and the Mughal Gardens. Among these attractions is Dal Lake. This time, the iconic destination is witnessing a celebration of women in sports, as more than 140 women took part in the second edition of the women's boat race at Dal Lake on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The event brought together women participants who showcased their rowing skills and enthusiasm against the picturesque backdrop of the famous lake.

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Srinagar Witnesses Kayaking Event At Dal Lake

On Saturday, November 14, 2026, hundreds of women participated in a kayaking event organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Water Sports Kayaking and Canoeing Association. The competition aimed to encourage women's participation in water sports and provide them with a platform to showcase their sporting abilities.

Around 149 boats participated in a traditional women's boat race organised on Dal Lake, highlighting the growing interest in water-based sporting activities in the region. The participants navigated their boats across the waters of Dal Lake, turning the event into a vibrant sporting spectacle.

Women's Participation In Water Sports

The boat race reflects efforts to promote women's involvement in sports traditionally dominated by male participants. Such sporting events also provide opportunities for women to develop their skills, build confidence and explore competitive sporting activities.

Kashmir is known for its scenic lakes and waterways and has considerable potential for water sports. Dal Lake is one of Srinagar's most recognisable landmarks and regularly attracts visitors for its shikara rides, houseboats and picturesque surroundings.

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About Kayaking

Kayaking is a water sport that involves navigating a small, narrow boat called a kayak using a double-bladed paddle. Dal Lake also serves as a venue for various water sports and cultural activities. Events such as the women's boat race highlight its potential as a sporting destination while providing local participants with opportunities to display their talent.