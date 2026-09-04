Janmashtami 2026: You Can Enjoy Dahi, Makhan And More Without Derailing Your Weight-Loss Goals

Festivals and food have always gone hand in hand, and Krishna Janmashtami is certainly no exception. With celebrations underway, plates and prasad are likely to feature familiar favourites like dahi, makhan and misri. But if you are also trying to stay mindful of your weight, there is no need to treat the festive spread like an all-or-nothing situation.

According to health experts, the trick is less about cutting out traditional foods and more about how much you eat and what you pair them with. Keep reading to know.

Dahi: Keep it simple and filling

Dahi can actually be one of the easier Janmashtami foods to fit into a balanced festive meal. Naturally rich in protein and calcium, unsweetened curd can also help with satiety.

Dr Simrat Kathuria, celebrity dietician & wellness coach with over 16 years of experience, suggests giving the traditional bowl a nutritious upgrade instead of turning it into a sugar-heavy dessert. "Try adding fresh fruits, honey, seeds (chia seeds, flax seeds, etc.) or a handful of nuts instead," she recommends.

Dr Pratyaksha Bhardwaj, World Record Holder in weight management, similarly recommends choosing unsweetened dahi and avoiding sugary additions. Fresh fruit can provide natural sweetness, while nuts and seeds can add extra nutrition.

Makhan: Enjoy the tradition, not huge servings

Makhan is perhaps the most recognisable food associated with Lord Krishna, making it difficult to imagine Janmashtami celebrations without it. But experts suggest treating it as a small part of the celebration rather than something to pile onto your plate.

“Do not consider Makhan as a food item consumed in large quantities but use it as an ingredient which can give you enjoyment of the tradition without its excess calories,” Dr Kathuria explains.

Dr Bhardwaj has a similar approach, advising people not to eliminate makhan completely. “Don't avoid Makhan all together but keep it a small side dish and not the main dish. A little can do a lot of good without all the calories,” she says.

In other words, there is no need to turn a traditional food into a forbidden food. A small portion can give you the festive experience without making it the centre of the meal.

Misri: Traditional does not mean sugar-free

Misri may look different from regular table sugar, but nutritionally, experts say it should not be treated as a healthier replacement.

“Misri is a traditional sweet rock sugar but nutritionally, it is sugar,” Dr Kathuria says. Her advice is to keep its quantity low and choose fruit when a naturally sweet option is available.

Dr Bhardwaj makes the distinction equally clear, explaining that misri is essentially crystallised sugar and therefore should not be mistaken for a healthier form of sugar. If you enjoy it during the festivities, moderation is the way to go.

The one-food-at-a-time rule

One of the simplest ways to avoid overdoing festive food is to change the mindset around portions. Instead of completely restricting yourself or eating everything simply because it is a festival, focus on enjoying individual foods without turning every serving into an oversized portion.

Dr Kathuria sums up this approach with a straightforward rule: “eat the food, don't fill up on it”.

She says the principle can apply across occasions, whether you are eating traditional festive dishes or everyday comfort foods. The goal is to enjoy what is on your plate rather than consuming more than you actually need.

You don't have to put weight loss on hold

For Dr Bhardwaj, Janmashtami does not have to become a break from weight management. “It is not about the restriction of ‘Janmashtami,’ it is about the balance,” she says.

Her advice is to enjoy your favourite festive dishes while keeping an eye on portion sizes and staying hydrated. Drinking enough water can also help you remain mindful throughout the celebrations.

And perhaps the most reassuring part of her advice is that one festive meal does not have to define your routine. After enjoying the celebrations, simply return to your usual eating habits rather than extending the indulgence beyond the occasion.

So this Janmashtami, there is no need to choose between celebrating tradition and being mindful of your goals. Savour your festive favourites without filling your plate, or yourself, to the brim.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.