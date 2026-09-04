Janmashtami 2026 Travel Guide: Visit These Iconic Lord Krishna Temples Across India For Gokulashtami Celebration

Lord Krishna Temple | Photo Credit: Mysterious Himachal

Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Gokulashtami, Krishna Jayanti, brings devotees together across India to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with devotional songs, midnight prayers, colourful decorations and traditional rituals. Devotees from across the country are celebrating Gokulashtami on Friday, September 4, 2026. It is an excellent time to explore some of the country's most revered Krishna temples, where celebrations carry a unique local flavour.

Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, Mathura |

Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, Mathura

Mathura, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna, is one of the most important destinations for Janmashtami celebrations. There are three main temples inside the premises, including Keshavdev temple, which is dedicated to Krishna, Garbh Griha where Krishna is believed to be born in Dvapar Yuga and Bhagvata Bhavan where presiding deities are Radha Krishna. The temple was destroyed several times throughout the history.

Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan |

Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan

The Banke Bihari Temple is located in Biharipura, Vrindavan. The Banke Bihari Temple is another major pilgrimage destination during Janmashtami. The temple is dedicated to Lord Krishna in his Banke Bihari form. Vrindavan comes alive with bhajans, temple decorations and devotional gatherings during the festival period. It is the oldest and most famous temple in India.

Shree Dwarkadish Temple, Gujarat |

Dwarkadhish Temple, Dwarka

For devotees travelling to Gujarat, the Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka is a must-visit. Dedicated to Krishna as the King of Dwarka. The temple is located in Dwarka city of Gujarat. It is one of the Bada Char Dham pilgrimages in India; others are Badrinath Temple, Jagannath Temple, and Rameshwaram.

Yulla Kanda: A roof of Krishna Temple |

Yulla Kanda temple in Himachal Pradesh

The Yulla Kanda hosts the tallest Krishna temple in the world, which is located in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. Set to officially open in May 2026. Constructed over many years, the temple represents a testament to dedication, architectural brilliance, and cultural heritage. Its high location not only creates a tranquil spiritual environment but also delivers stunning panoramic vistas of the nearby mountains and scenery. Local traditions associate the temple with the Pandavas from the Mahabharata. It is a well-known hiking spot, drawing both pilgrims and thrill-seekers in the summer season.

ISKCON Temple, Bengaluru |

ISKCON Temple, Bengaluru

The ISKCON Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Bengaluru is known for its vibrant Janmashtami celebrations. It is one of the largest ISKCON temples in the world. The temple is also known as Sri Radha Krishna-Chandra Temple. The marvellous temple is famous for its architectural style.

Guruvayur temple, Kerala |

Guruvayur Temple, Kerala

Kerala's Guruvayur Temple, dedicated to Guruvayurappan, a form of Lord Krishna, is among the state's most significant pilgrimage sites. The temple is situated in the town of Guruvayur, Thrissur district, Kerala, India. Located approximately 26 kilometres northwest of Thrissur city, the temple is dedicated to the deity Guruvayurappan. It is classified as one among the 108 Abhimana Kshethrams (honoured temples) of the Sri Vaishnava tradition.