Janmashtami 2026: Bal Gopal In Sand! Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Gokulashtami Creation Captivates Puri Visitors

Janmashtami 2026 | X/ Sudarsan Pattnaik

Odisha: The festive spirit of Janmashtami 2026 has taken a creative turn in Puri, with renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik showcasing a striking sand sculpture of Bal Gopal. The artwork, created to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, which is celebrated across the country on Friday, September 4, 2026, has attracted the attention of visitors and devotees in the coastal city.

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Sudarsan Pattnaik creates Bal Gopal sand art at Puri beach

Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik, who is known for his sand art mastery, once again mesmerised not just devotees of Puri but all across India with his new sand art making of Bal Gopal on the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami on Friday, September 4, 2026.

Sharing his mesmerising art on X (formerly Twitter), he captioned, "Happy Janmashtami! 🙏."

Known for transforming beaches into powerful works of art, Pattnaik once again used sand to capture the essence of an important Hindu festival. His latest creation depicts Bal Gopal, the beloved child form of Lord Krishna, in an artistic representation that reflects the joy and devotion associated with Janmashtami.

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The sculpture has added a visual attraction to the festive atmosphere in Puri, where devotees gather to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami with prayers, devotional songs and special rituals. The intricate detailing of the sand artwork has also drawn appreciation from visitors, with many stopping to admire and photograph the creation.

Who is Bal Gopal?

Bal Gopal refers to Lord Krishna in his childhood form. According to Hindu tradition, Krishna was born at midnight on the eighth day, or Ashtami, of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. Janmashtami commemorates this divine birth and is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India.

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From temples decorated with flowers and lights to midnight prayers and devotional performances, the festival brings together religious traditions and cultural celebrations. In many places, devotees also create artistic depictions of Krishna’s childhood.

About Sudarsan Pattnaik

Sudarsan Pattnaik is internationally recognised for his sand sculptures. Over the years, Pattnaik has represented India at numerous international events and won several awards for his unique sand sculptures. Based in Puri, Odisha, he uses his art to spread awareness about social issues, environmental conservation, public health campaigns, and global peace initiatives. His creations on the beaches of Puri have attracted visitors from around the world.