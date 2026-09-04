Janmashtami 2026: From 'Woh Kisna Hai' And 'Radha Kaise Na Jale' To Viral 'Soja Zara', Iconic Songs To Add To Your Playlist

Janmashtami celebrations are incomplete without music. From soulful devotional numbers to energetic Dahi Handi tracks and songs that regularly find their way into social media reels, Bollywood has given Krishna devotees plenty to choose from. This Janmashtami, revisit some evergreen favourites that bring different shades of Krishna’s personality to life.

Yashomati Maiya Se Bole Nandlala

Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Manna Dey, this timeless track from Satyam Shivam Sundaram remains one of Bollywood’s most iconic songs celebrating the bond between Yashoda and young Krishna.

Radha Kaise Na Jale

From Lagaan (2001), this Asha Bhosle and Udit Narayan number captures Radha’s playful jealousy over Krishna’s admirers. The song features Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh and was created by the celebrated team of A.R. Rahman, Javed Akhtar and Saroj Khan.

Woh Kisna Hai

Sukhwinder Singh, S. Shailaja and Ayesha Darbar lent their voices to this popular track from Kisna: The Warrior Poet (2005). Featuring Vivek Oberoi, Antonia Bernath and Isha Sharvani, the song vividly celebrates Krishna’s many qualities and remains a favourite for Janmashtami reels.

O Paalanhaare

Also from Lagaan, this soulful devotional number features Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan, with music by A.R. Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar. Its emotional, prayerful mood makes it a perfect Janmashtami listen.

Mann Mohanaa

The beautifully filmed Jodhaa Akbar song brings a serene devotional mood to the playlist. Bela Shende sings the track, composed by A.R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar.

Go Go Govinda

If you want to turn up the energy, Go Go Govinda from Oh My God! (2012) is an obvious pick. Featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Prabhu Deva, the song celebrates the lively Dahi Handi tradition associated with Krishna’s love for butter.

Soja Zara

From Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), M.M. Keeravani’s Soja Zara is a gentle lullaby with a Krishna-inspired mood. Sung by Anushka Shetty’s Devasena for Baahubali, this viral song brings a softer, affectionate touch to the playlist.