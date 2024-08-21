Janmashtami 2024: 5 Traditional Dishes Offered To Lord Krishna

Canva

One of the vibrant festivals in the Hindu religion, Janmashtami, is celebrated with grand devotion and joy to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. Observed with great enthusiasm across India and among Hindu communities worldwide, this festival highlights the rich tradition of offering special dishes to the deity. The offerings, or bhog, are meticulously prepared, reflecting the devotion to Lord Krishna.

Here are five traditional dishes that are commonly offered to Lord Krishna during Janmashtami:

Makhan Mishri

Makhan Mishri | Canva

One of the most beloved bhogs of Lord Krishna, Makhan Mishri is a simple yet delightful dish made from fresh, unsalted butter (makhan) and crystallised sugar (mishri). This dish is symbolic of Krishna's fondness for dairy products, and he is often depicted as a butter-loving child. The creamy butter combined with sweet mishri offers a pure and simple taste that captures the essence of Krishna's early life in Vrindavan.

Malpua

Malpua | Canva

Malpua is another traditional Indian sweet that holds a special place in the culinary delights of Janmashtami celebrations. This deep-fried pancake often served with a drizzle of sugar syrup, is a favourite during the festival of Lord Krishna. Its rich flavour and sweet taste make it a cherished dish in various parts of India.

Kheer

Kheer | Canva

Another traditional sweet dish, Kheer, is a rice pudding made with milk, sugar, and rice and flavoured with cardamom, saffron, and a lot of dry fruits. Kheer has a creamy, comforting texture and a sweet taste that make it a popular choice for festive occasions, including the Janmashtami celebration.

Panchamrit

Canva

Panchamrit is offered as prasad in Hindu rituals, especially during the celebration of Krishna Janmashtami. It is made with a mixture of milk, curd, honey, ghee, and sugar or jaggery. It is used in the ceremonial bathing of Krishna’s idol and is distributed as prasad to devotees.

Panjiri

Panjiri | Canva

Panjiri is a traditional sweet offered to Lord Krishna during Janmashtami. It is enjoyed as prasad by devotees. It is made from whole wheat flour, ghee, sugar, and nuts like almonds and cashews, often spiced with cardamom. This nutritious mix is cooked until golden and then allowed to cool.