Janmashtami 2024: Fasting Rules You Shouldn't Forget On Lord Krishna's Birthday

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 21, 2024
Ahead of Janmashtami that is going to be celebrated on August 26, 2024, several devotees will observe a 24 hour fast in lord Krishna's devotion. Here are a few tips to remember before fasting
All images from Canva
Do not drink tea or coffee while you are fasting as it can lead to acidity and discomfort
Avoid regular table salt (iodized salt). Instead, use rock salt (sendha namak) which is permitted during fasting
Avoid foods containing onion and garlic, as these are typically restricted during Hindu fasting periods due to their tamasic (impure) nature
Even though the fast allows certain foods, avoid overeating. The purpose of the fast is to practice restraint and devotion
Refrain from consuming processed or packaged foods, as they might contain ingredients that are not allowed during the fast
Fasting is not just physical but also spiritual. Avoid anger, negative thoughts, and any actions that go against the spirit of the festival